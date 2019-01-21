Master the Art of Social Media Marketing by Joining These 17 Facebook Groups

Social media marketers are in a state of constant flux.

Our strategies are constantly changing as algorithms shift and platforms emerge.

One of my best secrets for staying up-to-speed is connecting with other social media marketers.

When you’re part of a community of like-minded individuals striving toward the same goals, you’re able to learn with and from your peers.

Facebook groups are one of the simplest ways to get connected.

I’m a member of several marketing-focused Facebook groups.

(I’m so passionate about Facebook groups I even started a group that focuses in Facebook Messenger marketing!)

I’ve rounded up 17 all-time favorite Facebook marketing groups.

These groups led by industry leaders, and filled with thousands of unicorn marketers.

In addition to getting insights from the leaders themselves, you’ll also have access to brilliant communities to

1. MobileMonkey Island

Want to chat about chatbots?

The join us on the island.

We’re a 10,000-strong community of Facebook Messenger marketers, building bots and taking names!

Members regularly talk about ways to maximize Facebook Messenger engagement and solve technical Facebook issues, as well as share their own triumphs and tribulations.

2. Facebook Ad Hacks

Facebook Ad Hacks is a community for marketers, freelancers and agency owners who want feedback on their advertisements or ways to increase traffic.

The group is curated by Cat Howell, founder and CEO of Eight Loop Social, a thriving digital marketing agency specializing in Facebook as.

With her expertise on how to build businesses, it’s no wonder Facebook Ad Hacks has 88,000 members!

3. FBinfluence

FBinfluence was created in 2011 by award-winning social media marketing coach Andrea Vahl, co-author of Facebook Marketing All-in-One For Dummies.

By joining FBinfluence, marketers have the ability to network with over 5,000 other business owners who have used the tools and skills advocated by Andrea.

(You can also catch Andrea, Cat and I talking about Facebook marketing at the Facebook Ads Summit on Jan. 24!)

4. Facebook Ads Agency Scaling Secrets

With 27,000 members, Facebook Ads Agency Scaling Secrets provides everything that people with new agencies need.

The group declares themselves as a home for those looking to expand their clientele.

Members are invited to participate in a variety of discussions, from marketing book recommendations to ad run strategies.

5. Social Media Managers

Social Media Managers is derived from the marketing training program, Social Media Pro.

Social Media Pro, created by Kate Buck and Jesse Jameson, provides a deep dive into social media management.

Kate began the Facebook group as a supplement to her program, creating a forum for users to ask their most pressing social media questions.

Today, Social Media Managers has almost 27,000 marketing members and continues to grow.

6. BAMF

BAMF (short for Badass Marketers and Founders) is a Facebook group for those willing to push their marketing experience to new boundaries.

Since created in 2017 by author and influencer Josh Fechter, the group has accumulated 23,000 members.

Josh allows only those who live the BAMF lifestyle to join.

If interested to see if you have what it takes, read Josh’s book, BAMF Bible and join the group!

7. ClickFunnels

Group creator, Russell Brunson, made over one million dollars within a year of graduating from college.

Want to know his secret?

Then join ClickFunnels.

What initially started out as software to help businesses grow their companies, ClickFunnels now invites Facebook marketers to be part of the #funnelhacker community online.

Along with the other 188,000 members, you can learn different techniques on how to elevate your products online without spending money.

8. Shopify, Ecom & Facebook Ads Community

Shopify, Econ & Facebook Ads Community is a place for marketers to receive advice from sales people making 6-figures monthly.

The tools offered here can be implemented immediately and improve business habits — they even have videos that offer a step-by-step guide on how to use Facebook analysis software, like Trackify.

This Facebook group makes e-commerce easy and provides 23,000 other members to help you along the way.

9. Bot Academy: Facebook Messenger Marketing

One of the best tools today for marketers is Facebook’s chatbot.

If you haven’t used it and want to incorporate it into your business, this community is a great place to start.

One of the group’s administrators, Andrew Warner, worked on this project after starting his own business, Mixergy.

While Mixergy is an environment for entrepreneurs to share their stories of success, Bot Academy focuses specifically on user’s experience with Facebook chat bots.

Members will be able to hear about the newest tricks to optimize their marketing.

10. Social Media United

Rachel Pedersen founded Social Media United in 2016 to harvest a community for social media gurus.

Branching from her company of the same name, the Facebook group invites marketers to share weekly goals and encourage each other with new ideas.

With such an overwhelming amount of positive feedback and affirmation, it’s no surprise that Social Media United has almost 18,000 members.

11. Mod Agency Insiders

Mod Agency Insiders has 15,000 members who are looking to help each other grow and flourish.

Founder Mandy McEwen has already demonstrated success through her own company, Mod Girl Marketing.

In this group, Mandy has dedicated specific days to workshopping your business — Fridays are for feedback and marketing celebrations!

12. Social Media Masterminds

Still looking for some social media help?

Social Media Masterminds is the place to go.

Work virtually with 10,000 other gurus to exchange information about new techniques and form lifelong business connections.

To find proof of the group’s success, just look at it’s founder, Carlos Gil.

Carlos founded Job Direct USA in 2008 and was named one of the top most influential people online by Fast Company.

13. 6 Figure Digital Marketing Hacks for Entrepreneurs

Who doesn’t want to make six figures?

JR Rivas has climbed the digital marketing ladder by building his consulting business, Konectivity.

Since then, his marketing strategies have taken off and he has created 6 Figure Digital Marketing Hacks for Entrepreneurs, a Facebook group specifically for digital marketers with over 10,000 members.

14. Facebook Ad Buyers

Facebook Ad Buyers is a group for advertisers to come together and share the tricks of the trade.

Here, you can learn more about ad targeting, demographics and ad testing.

If you ever have any questions as well, there are 79,000 other buyers willing to help out.

15. Marketing with Messenger Bots

Marketing with Messenger Bots is another great tool to use when you want to up your digital marketing.

Founder and business owner, Mackensie Liberman, wanted to share her knowledge on the dynamic world of media advertising, so she created this Facebook group to do just that.

With close to 7,000 members, marketers can participate in conversation about the best strategies for chat bot engagement.

16. Market Hero Nation

With over 69,000 members, Market Hero Nation is a platform for business owners who want to network and collaborate with similar marketing agents.

The group also offers free courses to members that will improve their website’s traffic.

17. FB Ads Betterment Society

This is a great place to start out if larger marketing Facebook groups seem too intimidating.

FB Ads Betterment Society makes it clear that all members are there to support each other and their endeavors.

Republished by permission. Original here.