Giving a Whole New Meaning to Project Management Triangle

The guys rowing on a ship cartoon has been around a long long time. There’s plenty of funny takes on it, but what I find interesting is how often it focuses on business.

Sometimes the take is about bad managers or bosses, sometimes it’s about co-workers, and sometimes it’s about optimism despite the circumstances.

Before this cartoon I don’t think I’d ever tried out this trope (it’s a pain to draw), but I was determined to find some new business-themed take on it. Sure, it’s well-traveled territory, but I’m a smart guy. Surely I’d figure out some new office or management or HR angle.

Then I hit upon the triangle and called it a day.

