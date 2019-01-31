Infusionsoft is now known as Keap.

And Keap has a new smart client management software product built specifically for small businesses.

The Keap rebranding and launch is specifically designed to appeal to the large market of small home based businesses as well as those in the professional and personal service industries that have been previously shut out of automation because of the cost and technical requirements around software.

This software offering automates certain client tasks like scheduling appointments, following up on quotes and leads and even collecting payments. It targets small businesses like home repair, fitness and even business consulting as well as interior design and prompts the user when it’s time to make contact.

Brent Leary Managing Partner, CRM Essentials, added his expert input:

“Rebranding InfusionSoft to Keap and launching a separate, simplified product aimed at a bigger pool of smaller businesses with different needs to their traditional customer base is a big undertaking. It couples reaching a new customer audience with one message while addressing concerns of current customers who may feel the shift in branding signals potential change in the products and services they’ve grown accustomed to,” he wrote in an email. “It will take a great deal of effort for Keap to attract new customers at scale for the new product, while retaining current customers for the long haul.”

Keap Rebrand

The rebrand and new product launch are the result of two years of research into small businesses. Keap CEO Clate Mask provided some statistics in a press release.

“We discovered small service providers waste time juggling five to seven tools just to book appointments, send communications, provide quotes or collect payments. That is 50 hours a month that could be spent servicing more clients, growing the business or at home with family.”

Features

Some of the important features include the fact new smart client management software streamlines important functions into one place. There’s also a mobile app so that small business owners can get access to client information 24/7.

There’s also a series of auto reminders and personalized follow-ups that are designed to save valuable time for small business owners. It streamlines and can almost eliminate going back and forth with clients through email or on the phone to follow up on quotes and proposals. It even makes it easier to chase late payments.

There’s a one click pay now button so online invoices get paid quickly and easily.

Work Ahead

Finally, Leary had a few words on the work ahead for the new venture.

“Keap will have to accelerate their efforts to gain the traction they need to scale up customers for the new product. It took them 15 years to reach the 200K user mark. With more competition from a variety of directions, they will have to take a different approach than what they’ve done in the past in order to scale up their customer acquisition activities to reach the “millions of users” goal they want to grow to.”

Keap were pioneers in both CRM and marketing automation small business.The company has over 200,000 users worldwide under the Infusionsoft and Keap product banner. They have headquarters in Chandler, Arizona and other offices in San Francisco and Atlanta. Visit them online at www.keap.com or connect here on Facebook .