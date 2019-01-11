Is There an App for This?

I like westerns. I know they’re slow and quiet and there’s a lot of eyes darting and waiting nervously before the final gunfight, but I like them.

So one day I was thinking about the shootout at high noon and wondered if there might sometimes be some sort of scheduling conflict. Then I thought about trying to schedule something with my friends or family with all of your phones out looking at your calendars and this cartoon popped up.

Come to think of it, there’s a lot more territory to be mined here. Someone missing their shootout appointment and the other gunman complaining about them not respecting their time. Some cowboy having their schedule read to them by an assistant with a gunfight at noon. Maybe a shootout at midnight or “low noon.”

Looks like I like westerns even more than I thought!