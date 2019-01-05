Learn of Franchise Business Opportunities at This Silicon Valley Seminar

Franchises offer one of the best entry points into the business world for first-time entrepreneurs. For experienced business people, it has just as many opportunities.

The NorCal Franchise Business Expo 2019, which is sponsored by Silicon Valley Score, will let you meet franchisors face to face.

If you want to be independent, be your own boss, and keep your job while running a business, a franchise might be the answer for you.

Attendees will get an overview for each franchisor and take part in an interactive Q-and-A discussion. They will also have the opportunity to meet with the franchisors, funding specialists, government nonprofit agencies and other resources.

Some of the franchisors who will be at the event include B2B, B2C, retail, health and wellness, education, senior services and more.

There will be two events held in Palo Alto, CA on January 22, 2018, from 2-5 pm and another one in San Ramon, CA on January 23, 2018, from 1-4 pm.

Space is limited so click on the red button to register.

Register Now

If you attend, you will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an iPad! The first 50 attendees will receive a free book, E-Myth Revisited.

