Join Small Business Trends Founder Anita Campbell for this Upcoming LinkedIn Webinar

What is one of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing in a tight labor market?

Finding qualified talent.

A new webinar from LinkedIn titled, “How to Tackle Top Small Business Hiring Challenges” looks to provide insights into attracting and hiring top talent.

Small Business Trends Founder and CEO Anita Campbell and Alice Bredin of Bredin, Inc. will be sharing their experience and discussing ways to recruit candidates and plan for long-term success.

They will be addressing, tips for avoiding common recruiting time sinks; strategies for winning over candidates against larger, name-brand companies; how to expand talent pools and hire efficiently; and characteristics of great recruiters.

If you attend the webinar, you can earn recertification credits for 1 SHRM-CP and 1 HRCI credit.

The 45-minute webinar will take place on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 11:00 am PT or 2:00 pm ET. If you can’t attend, you can RSVP anyway and LinkedIn will send you a copy of the recording and slide deck.

You can register by clicking the red button.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

NorCal Franchise Business Expo 2019

January 22, 2019, Palo Alto , CA/USA

Have you ever wanted to be your own boss or add another growing business to your portfolio? This event is for you. Meet face-to-face with franchisors, gov’t non-profit agencies and funding specialists to determine if franchising is right for you.

Women In Cloud Annual Summit 2019

January 26, 2019, Redmond, WA

This Summit will connect you, cloud industry leaders, women-led cloud companies and allies of all types. The 2019 Summit will explore providing ways to leverage and adopt cloud technologies to innovate, giving women access to personal and cloud-related skills development, accelerating ideas and access to resources including strategic partnerships, and identifying new ways to acquire customers & drive customer obsession. Join us Sat, January 26, 2019, 9:00 AM – 7:30 PM PST. Register today!

Webinar: How to Tackle Top Small Business Hiring Challenges

January 29, 2019,

Join Anita Campbell and Alice Bredin for a discussion about how small businesses are attracting and hiring top talent. Learn how to make quick, meaningful changes to the way you discover candidates for long-term, impactful results.

Social Media Marketing World

March 20, 2019, San Dieg, CA

Discover the best social media marketing techniques from the world’s top experts. Experience three phenomenal days with the best social marketers, discover the latest tactics, and master social media in 2019. Join 7,000 fellow marketers and influencers at the mega-conference designed to empower you with business-building ideas — brought to you by Social Media Examiner.

Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop

April 23, 2019, Boston, MA/USA

Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5

April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Florida/USA

For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.

You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!

