Join Small Business Trends Founder Anita Campbell for this Upcoming LinkedIn Webinar

What is one of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing in a tight labor market?
Finding qualified talent.
A new webinar from LinkedIn titled, “How to Tackle Top Small Business Hiring Challenges” looks to provide insights into attracting and hiring top talent.
Small Business Trends Founder and CEO Anita Campbell and Alice Bredin of Bredin, Inc. will be sharing their experience and discussing ways to recruit candidates and plan for long-term success.
They will be addressing, tips for avoiding common recruiting time sinks; strategies for winning over candidates against larger, name-brand companies; how to expand talent pools and hire efficiently; and characteristics of great recruiters.
If you attend the webinar, you can earn recertification credits for 1 SHRM-CP and 1 HRCI credit.
The 45-minute webinar will take place on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 11:00 am PT or 2:00 pm ET. If you can’t attend, you can RSVP anyway and LinkedIn will send you a copy of the recording and slide deck.
You can register by clicking the red button.
Image: Shutterstock