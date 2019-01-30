20 Ways to Make Money with Your Car

You probably already know that it’s possible to make some extra money by signing up as an Uber driver or working for a service that delivers groceries or food. But beyond that, there are plenty of ways you can make extra money with your car.

Make Money with Your Car

If you’re looking for a side hustle or want to build an entire business that’s based out of your vehicle, here are 20 of the top ideas.

Corporate Car Service

You can still offer on-demand transportation service without driving for Uber or Lyft. Start your own service and work with corporate clients that need transportation to events or client pickup service.

Airport Shuttle Service

You could also specialize in transporting people to and from the airport. You may need a larger vehicle for this so you can accommodate luggage and large groups.

Car Rental Service

If you don’t want to actually drive your vehicle around in order to make money, use an app like Turo to rent it out to others. They pay a small fee and then drop the vehicle back off when they’re done.

Medical Transportation Service

Seniors and people with medical issues that prevent them from driving could often use reliable transportation to and from doctor’s appointments. Specialize in this area especially if you have a ramp or easily accessible vehicle.

Child Pickup Service

For those with a child care background, you could use your vehicle to offer pick-up and drop-off services for busy parents who aren’t able to get their kids from school or various after-school activities.

Equipment Transportation Service

If you’re able to physically pick up and move heavy equipment, you could offer that as a specialized service for clients or businesses that need to get supplies from one location to another. Your clients could include tradesmen with large power tools or companies planning on shooting video content with professional equipment.

Mobile Advertising Service

Advertise for other businesses using your vehicle. Just wrap your vehicle in advertising messages or add some signage to the top and lease out that space to various companies in your area.

Mobile Detailing Service

With just your vehicle and a few pieces of specialized equipment, you can offer clients car washing and detailing service. Then drive to their location to offer service.

Mobile Mechanic Service

Similarly, you can keep some basic auto repair equipment in your vehicle and drive to customers’ locations to perform basic repair or maintenance service.

Errand Service

As a general errand service provider, you can perform various tasks like grocery or dry cleaning pickup. There are apps like TaskRabbit that can help you connect with potential customers, or you can start your own and advertise it in your area.

Mobile Dog Grooming Service

If you want to work with animals, you can add a small tub and some basic grooming supplies to your vehicle. Then drive to people’s homes and provide service right outside. This may require a slightly larger vehicle and some modifications.

Mobile Pet Transport

Another option for animal lovers, provide a service for pet buyers where you pick up their dog or cat from shelters or breeders and deliver them. These facilities are often far away from buyers, so some people may pay a significant amount to avoid the drive.

Mobile Laundry Service

If you have access to laundry or dry cleaning facilities, you could offer a service where you pick up people’s laundry from their homes, wash or dry clean it, then return it to them.

Recycling Service

For an environmentally friendly business idea, travel to people’s homes to pick up recyclable goods like cardboard, plastics, or even electronics. Then you can sort it and deliver it to facilities that take each specific item.

Courier Service

Couriers transport packages to various destinations. Start your own service and then work with business clients around your area that do not want to facilitate deliveries on their own.

Prop Vehicle Rental Service

If you live in an area with a lot of film and TV activity, you could rent out your car for use as a prop in movie or TV sets. This may be especially relevant if you have a rare or interesting looking vehicle.

Vacation RV Rental Service

If you own an RV, you could rent it out to those looking to take it on vacation. Even if it’s not mobile or you don’t want others driving it, you may be able to rent out the space on Airbnb or a similar platform.

Towing Service

If you have a large truck, you could offer towing services to drivers who are stranded or need help getting their vehicle home or to a repair shop.

Moving Service

Another option for those with large vehicles, offer a full moving service to people in your area who need help getting their furniture and other belongings into their new space.

Used Car Sales

Have a car or two that you just don’t want anymore? You could always just sell them. In fact, if you’re able to find great deals on cars and fix them up a bit, you could build a business out of flipping them for profit.