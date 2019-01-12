Master the Art of Digital Brand Building at Social Media Marketing World

The integration of social media with digital commerce has transformed the way businesses operate.

From March 20 to 22, 2019 there will be 7,000 marketers and influencers heading to San Diego for a three-day event to learn and teach the best techniques at Social Media Marketing World.

More than 100 of the world’s top professionals specializing in different aspects of social media will be sharing their knowledge.

Discussion will include marketing with Facebook, Instagram, Messenger bots, live video, social strategy, content marketing, analytics, video creation, YouTube for business, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and more.

It is essential for small businesses to keep up with the latest social media marketing trends and know exactly how to implement the techniques successfully.

Zoho One Seminar

January 15, 2019, Miami, FL

Join our Zoho One seminar at The Confidante Hotel to learn how our complete suite of business apps can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on your business. Our free seminar will cover the basics of the Zoho One suite plus tips, tricks, and best practices to help optimize your business.

NorCal Franchise Business Expo 2019

January 22, 2019, Palo Alto , CA/USA

Have you ever wanted to be your own boss or add another growing business to your portfolio? This event is for you. Meet face-to-face with franchisors, gov’t non-profit agencies and funding specialists to determine if franchising is right for you.

Women In Cloud Annual Summit 2019

January 26, 2019, Redmond, WA

This Summit will connect you, cloud industry leaders, women-led cloud companies and allies of all types. The 2019 Summit will explore providing ways to leverage and adopt cloud technologies to innovate, giving women access to personal and cloud-related skills development, accelerating ideas and access to resources including strategic partnerships, and identifying new ways to acquire customers & drive customer obsession. Join us Sat, January 26, 2019, 9:00 AM – 7:30 PM PST. Register today!

Social Media Marketing World

March 20, 2019, San Dieg, CA

Discover the best social media marketing techniques from the world’s top experts. Experience three phenomenal days with the best social marketers, discover the latest tactics, and master social media in 2019. Join 7,000 fellow marketers and influencers at the mega-conference designed to empower you with business-building ideas — brought to you by Social Media Examiner.

Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop

April 23, 2019, Boston, MA/USA

Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5

April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Florida/USA

For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.

You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!

