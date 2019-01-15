Minimum Wage 2019 -- What's the Law in Your State?

The federal minimum wage is currently set at $7.25 per hour. However, many states and local communities have higher minimum hourly rates for workers. In fact, 22 states raised their minimum wage rules early in 2019, surpassing the 2018 total of 18.
Minimum Wage 2019
To keep up with the rules in terms of your staff, here’s a rundown of where each state stands currently.
Alabama
Alabama doesn’t have a state minimum wage. So businesses here must pay the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Alaska
At the beginning of 2019, Alaska raised its statewide minimum wage from $9.84 to $9.89. The state has a law that the minimum wage must be adjusted for inflation annually and stay at least $1 over the federal rate.
Arizona
Arizona also just raised its minimum wage on January 1. It went from $10.50 to $11 per hour.
Arkansas
Arkansas raised its minimum wage from $8.50 to $9.25 per hour at the beginning of this year. And more increases are in the works as well, with the minimum wage set to end up at $11 by 2021.
California
For California companies with more than 25 employees, the minimum wage is increasing from $11 to $12 per hour. For companies in the state with 25 or fewer employees, the rate is increasing from $10.50 to $11.
Colorado
Minimum wage is increasing from $10.20 to $11.10 per hour in Colorado.
Connecticut
There have been recent proposals to raise Connecticut’s minimum wage, but nothing that has passed quite yet. It currently sits at $10.10 per hour.
Delaware
Delaware’s minimum wage increased from $8.25 to $8.75 per hour on January 1. And it is slated to go up again on October 1, this time to $9.25.
District of Columbia
In Washington D.C., the minimum wage currently sits at $13.25 per hour. It increased from $12.50 in 2018.
Florida
Florida’s minimum wage is set to adjust for inflation. It increased to $8.46 from $8.25 in 2019.
Georgia
Georgia’s minimum wage is actually only $5.15 an hour. Of course, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 still applies to most jobs. But those that are not covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act may pay the lower rate.
Hawaii
Hawaii’s minimum wage of $10.10 per hour is not slated to increase so far in 2019.
Idaho
Idaho does not have a set minimum wage aside from the $7.25 hourly rate set at the federal level.
Illinois
The state minimum wage in Illinois is currently $8.25 per hour, with no increases slated for 2019. However, Cook County and Chicago both have higher rates, at $11 and $12, respectively.
Indiana
There are currently multiple proposals in Indiana to raise the minimum wage, but nothing that has passed as of early January. The current rate is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25.
Iowa
Iowa’s minimum wage is also consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Kansas
Kansas’s minimum wage is also consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Kentucky
Kentucky’s minimum wage is also consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Louisiana
Louisiana actually does not have a state minimum wage. So workers covered by the FLSA are subject to the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Maine
Maine increased its minimum wage on January 1 of this year, from $10 to $11 per hour.
Maryland
Maryland’s minimum wage currently sits at $10.10. It increased from $9.25 in 2018.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts raised its minimum wage from $11 to $12 at the beginning of this year. And incremental increases are scheduled throughout the next four years, eventually raising the rate to $15 per hour.
Michigan
Michigan’s minimum wage is currently $9.25. It is set to increase to $9.45 in March of this year.
Minnesota
For businesses that employ 50 workers or more, the minimum wage in Minnesota is $9.86 per hour. The rate is $8.01 for smaller employers.
Mississippi
Mississippi is another state without an official minimum, so the federal rate of $7.25 applies.
Missouri
Missouri’s minimum wage rate for 2019 is $8.60 per hour, up from $7.85 in 2018.
Montana
Montana increased its minimum wage to $8.50 per hour from $8.30 on January 1 of this year.
Nebraska
Nebraska’s current minimum wage is $9 per hour.
Nevada
Nevada’s minimum wage is $7.25 for employees earning qualified health benefits and $8.25 for those who are not.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25.
New Jersey
New Jersey raised its minimum wage to $8.85 per hour from $8.60 on January 1.
New Mexico
The minimum wage rate in New Mexico is currently set at $7.50 per hour.
New York
The statewide minimum wage in New York is $11.10 as of December 31, 2018. And it’s scheduled to go up to $11.80 at the end of this year. The rate is higher in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester.
North Carolina
North Carolina’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
North Dakota
North Dakota’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Ohio
Ohio raised its minimum wage on January 1, from $8.30 to $8.55 per hour.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Oregon
Oregon’s minimum wage is currently $10.75 per hour. It increased to that rate in 2018.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island’s minimum wage increased from $10.10 to $10.50 per hour on January 1.
South Carolina
South Carolina’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
South Dakota
South Dakota’s minimum wage increased from $8.85 to $9.10 per hour on January 1.
Tennessee
Tennessee does not have a specified state minimum wage. So it is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Texas
Texas’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Utah
Utah’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Vermont
Vermont’s minimum wage is indexed for inflation. So it increased to $10.78 from $10.50 per hour on January 1.
Virginia
Virginia’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Washington
Washington’s minimum wage increased from $11.50 to $12 per hour on January 1. And it is slated to go up again in 2020 to $13.50.
West Virginia
West Virginia’s minimum wage is currently set at $8.75.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s minimum wage is consistent with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Wyoming
Wyoming’s minimum wage is currently set at $5.15 per hour for employees that are not covered by FLSA. Most businesses must comply with the federal rate of $7.25.
