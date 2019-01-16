Announcing the “New” BizSugar, Here’s a Sneak Peak

We’re excited to announce some big news about our sister site BizSugar.com. There’s a brand new BizSugar!

We’ve added some new features with many more coming. New features include:

Free tools: Calculators, templates and scorecards

Mastermind Community: A private members community to gain the wisdom of the crowd when it comes to starting, managing and growing a business.

Events: Community events, including Ask me Anything sessions; monthly challenges; and training sessions.

There will also be special resources for members such as guides and manuals.

By now, you may have questions. We’ll do our best to answer common ones for you below.

Can I Still Share My Content?

Of course!

Everything you have always done on BizSugar – you can still do.

Your BizSugar account remains intact and you can access the Share section of BizSugar (where you submit your content) on the new subdomain.

The BizSugar Team

Many people you’ve known for years at BizSugar are still there:

Heather Stone, Site Administrator

Shawn Hessinger, Site Administrator

Martin Lindeskog, Moderator

As well as some new ones such as:

Gail Gardner, Mastermind Group Community Manager

The site continues to be owned by Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, since it’s acquisition in 2009

And we’re proud to say that quite a few BizSugar members have been around for nearly 10 years as well.

If I’m a BizSugar Member, am I Automatically in the Mastermind Group?

We want you in the Mastermind Group. But you have to join separately.

To do so, simply join the BizSugar Mastermind Community by adding your your name and email address. Click the button and boom – you’re a member!

Gail Gardner, Mastermind Group Community Manager, explains more.

What Prompted the Change?

With all the benefits BizSugar has provided over the years, we’re looking for a way to add more value for our loyal members.

In addition to my role as Executive Editor on Small Business Trends, I have personally been involved in one capacity or another since the site was acquired in 2009. Along the way we’ve

Hosted contests

Profiled top contributors

Won a technology award

Published a “top stories” weekly newsletter for nearly 10 years!

But things have changed and today, there are innumerable places to share content.

However, BizSugar is unique. It’s intended for small business professionals and entrepreneurs only.

We’ve worked hard to maintain that niche focus while other sites succumbed to the siren’s call of celebrity gossip and entertainment content.

We’ve stuck to our small business entrepreneurial mission – and we’re building on that with new and exciting features.

Can You Tell us What’s to Come?

Let’s just say we hope to also offer opportunities for you in the community to generate revenue and earn money. So stay tuned for that as the vision unfolds.

Many Thanks

Many thanks to Zoho, who provided their Zoho One technology to build parts of the site, enabling us to highlight the capabilities of the Zoho One suite of products for small business owners like you.

And much love and thanks to the small business owners, entrepreneurs, contributors and readers like you who have made BizSugar the success it is today. We couldn’t have done this without you!

As we move onto the next leg of our journey, be on the lookout for a new adventure full of resources and tools to make your small business better.