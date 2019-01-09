The New Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Designed for Creators

Samsung has just announced two new versions of its Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 PC with a built-in S Pen will be available in 2019.

The revamped versions come shortly after the 2018 release, which didn’t have the traction Samsung was hoping for. The choice of material was primarily responsible for the negative press, but the hefty $1,400 price tag and less than desirable battery life didn’t help either.

For small businesses looking for an affordable 2-in-1 device in 2018, the Notebook 9 Pen didn’t tick all the boxes. The 2019 version seems to have addressed these issues.

This time around Samsung started out with an all metal and aluminum frame to create the durability and ruggedness users were looking for in a portable device. It did this without adding too much weight.

At 2.47lbs and 3.44lbs respectively, the 13” and 15” are not the lightest in the field, but they are also not the heaviest.

In the press release, YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, explained the goal of the company with the new model.

Choi said, “With improved design and performance, along with our Notebook’s most advanced S Pen yet, the new Notebook 9 Pen is perfect for contemporary professionals who put especially high demands on their technology.”

In addition to the new metal frame, Samsung says you can now get up to 15 hours of battery life. This is in part made possible with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Long battery life has become a great differentiator for a workforce which today works outside of the office just as much as they do inside.

It seems like Samsung fixed the issues from the previous version. The only thing missing is how the company will price the Notebook 9 Pen. Stay tuned for CES 2019 to find out.



Take a look at the specs below:

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13”

LCD 13.3” Full HD

CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core i7 processor

Memory: 16GB LPDDR3

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics: shared Intel UHD

Wireless: 11 ac wave2 2×2 (GIGA Wi-Fi)

Camera: HD IR Camera

Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | HP/MIC | UFS & microSD Combo

Security: Facial and fingerprint recognition, Windows Hello

Battery: 54Wh

Backlit keyboard and built in S Pen

Dimensions:9 X 206.2 X 14.9—15.9 mm at 2.47lbs

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15”

LCD:0” Full HD

CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core i7 processor

Memory: 16GB LPDDR3

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150 (2GB)

Wireless: 11 ac wave2 2×2 (GIGA Wi-Fi)

Camera: HD IR Camera

Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | HP/MIC | UFS & microSD Combo

Security: Facial and fingerprint recognition, Windows Hello

Battery: 54Wh

Backlit keyboard and built-in S Pen

Dimensions 347.9 X 229.1 X 16.9 mm at 3.44lbs

Availability

You can get the new Notebook 9 Pen in the USA, China, Brazil and Hong Kong in early 2019.