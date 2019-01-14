The Top Shabu Shabu Franchise Opportunities in the US Right Now

Shabu shabu is a style of Japanese food where each diner cooks their own vegetable or meat in a pot of boiling water. It’s growing in popularity throughout Asia and parts of the U.S., particularly along the West Coast. While there aren’t nearly as many franchise opportunities in this area as there are for things like pizza or subs, there are options for those looking to break into this growing trend in the restaurant industry.

Shabu Shabu Franchise Opportunities

Here are a few of the franchises that are currently accepting new franchisees in the U.S.

TabuShabu

TabuShabu currently has a few locations in Southern California and is looking to expand in the region. The company specializes in healthy and organic Japanese food in a fun and casual atmosphere. They also help with location scouting, management training, design and marketing.

Yojie

A Japanese fondue restaurant, Yojie has a menu that includes shabu shabu along with other intriguing dishes. Its main locations are currently in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. But the chain is seeking franchisees for other restaurants throughout California. You don’t even need official restaurant experience to be considered.

Chubby Cattle

Chubby Cattle serves hot pot shabu shabu along with a variety of other Asian inspired cuisine. The restaurant chain has locations in Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas and Philadelphia. And its innovative refrigerated conveyor belt makes it a sort of attraction for diners in each area. The company is looking to expand to select new markets throughout the U.S. So contact the team to learn more about the opportunity.

Dining Innovation

Dining Innovation is a restaurant group that facilitates Japanese restaurants in countries around the world. They offer shabu shabu brands like Shaburi as well as restaurants with other specialties.

Little Sheep Hot Pot

This restaurant actually serves a Chinese style of hot pot dishes. The chain is based in China, but is open to franchise opportunities internationally. Little Sheep has specific requirements for building size and location, as well as fees for everything from marketing to maintenance.