Making and selling things from home is a great way to make money either full-time or to supplement another job. Working at your own pace doing something you love doing can improve wellbeing and work/life balance.
Best Things to Make and Sell from Home
If a home-based business making and selling item sounds attractive, then take a look at the 100 best things to make and sell from home.
Handmade Clothing
If you’re a tab hand with the sewing machine and have got an eye for fashion, unleash the fashionista inside you by making clothes to sell.
Wooden Toys
If you’ve got woodwork and carpentry skills, put your talents to best use by making sought-after wooden toys for kids.
Handbags
Handbags will never go out of fashion. Experiment with different materials and designs to come up with stylish, unique handmade handbags that will be on hot demand.
Hair Accessories
From beaded headbands to beautiful floral pins, start making attractive hair accessories to sell at your local craft fairs or to a wider audience online.
Greeting Cards
Handmade greeting cards are always desirable and all you’ll need is paper, pens, stamps, envelopes and tones of creativity
Logo T-Shirts
There will always be a market for logo t-shirts, which, once mastered, aren’t too difficult to make and can be sold for a tidy profit.
Scented Candles
It’s hard to resist a beautiful, scented candle and these popular items are not impossible to make. Once you’ve mastered the candle-making trade, start selling your creations online.
Gift Baskets
Make up beautiful gift baskets at home and sell them to people looking for eye-catching baskets to send gifts.
YouTube Videos
You’re a natural in front of the camera so why not take your presentation skills further by making YouTube videos and becoming a YouTube marketing influencer.
Pillows
Decorative, handmade pillows never fail to attract interest. Simply buy some stylish fabric and start stitching sought-after pillows.
Artwork
If you’re talented behind the easel, then put your artistic skills to the test by creating paintings and other artwork with the view of selling your best creations.
Artwork Prints
The great thing about artwork is that once you’ve completed the master copy you can print off copies and keep making revenue from the original.
Beaded Jewelry
Quirky, unusual jewelry never fails to catch the eye so set about making your own beaded jewelry sets.
Customized Napkins
Have fun customizing napkins for customers from your own home.
Dog Treats
Convince your neighbors into buying healthy, homemade treats for their dogs by making dog treats from home.
Resin Jewelry
Resin jewelry is simple and inexpensive to make leaving you with beautiful, unique pieces to sell online.
Upcycled Items
Get resourceful and inventive by upcycling items such as old furniture and selling them for a tidy profit.
Christmas Decorations
From sparkling baubles to festive jumpers, get into the Christmas spirit by making and selling festive decorations from home.
Easter Items
In the run-up to Easter, start making decorative Easter items to sell at craft fairs and online.
Illustrations
If you are good at drawing, then turn your talent into dollars by creating unique illustrations and selling them from home.
Apps
If you’re a whiz at tech then capitalize on your tech skills by creating and selling apps from home.
Toiletries
Handmade soaps, shampoo, body lotion and other toiletries and beauty products are always in demand and only require a few basic ingredients.
Bath Bombs
One beauty product that’s incredibly popular are bath bombs. These desirable bath products can be made using commercial molds and can sell like hotcakes.
Planters
Create unique containers for plants and sell them either locally or to a broader audience of garden enthusiasts online.
Customized Tech Accessories
As we become increasingly reliant on tech, accessories like smartphone cases are in high demand. Capitalize on this burgeoning market by making and selling customized tech accessories from home.
Keychains
Keychains never go out of fashion and are an easy item to make and sell.
Handmade Clocks
Clocks will always have a place in the home so why not capitalize on the need for clocks by making handmade clocks from home?
Hats
The market for hats never subsides so get your best hat-making head on and start yarning ultra-cool hats to sell.
Magnets
Magnets make a great gift and aren’t difficult or expensive to make. Sit at home and enjoy making hundreds of magnets to sell.
Dread Hair Extensions
From wooden beads to fabrics, make and sell eye-catching dread hair extensions from home.
Ceramics
Master the art of making ceramics and start selling beautiful ceramic products from home.
Dolls
Young children simply adore dolls, as do many adults who collect these timeless items. Once you’ve mastered the art of doll-making you can sell them online to doll enthusiasts.
Knitted Products
There will always be a demand for cozy, handmade knitted products like baby blankets and children’s cardigans. If you’re a master with the knitting needles, knit with intent to sell your best creations.
Pies
Who can resist buying a mouth-watering pie as they walk by a pie stall? Hone up your pie-making talents and start your own pie stall in your garage or driveway.
Scarves
From woolen scarves in the winter to cotton scarves in the summer, the appeal of this popular accessory never wanes. From stitching, knitting, crocheting or embroidering, start making and selling beautiful scarves at your leisure.
Sculptures
Unleash your artistic spirit by making sculptures out of clay and other materials and sell them to sculpture-enthusiasts around the world.
Rugs
Weaving smaller rugs and selling them from home is a fabulously creative business to start if you’ve mastered weaving techniques and have an eye for what makes a beautiful rug.
Fruit Bowls
Put your pottery-making skills into full use by making delightful fruit bowls made from pottery at home.
Curtains
If you know your way around a sewing machine, then why not make some beautiful curtains at home?
Tie Dye T-Shirts
Have fun experimenting with vibrant colors and patterns by making bold, statement-making tie dye shirts to sell.
Cakes
Delicious cakes are hard to resist and if you’re known for your cake-making skills, why not start your own cake selling business at home?
Online Courses
Online courses are in hot demand so why not capitalize on the trend for learning online by creating and selling online courses.
Picture Frames
Picture frames are easy and inexpensive to make and are something that people always want to buy to put their most treasured photos in.
Candy
Candy will always be in high demand and if you know how to make sweets then start making candy in its various guises and sell it to anyone with a sweet tooth.
Paper Lanterns
Paper lanterns look great in nurseries and bedrooms and are an easy thing to make and sell from home.
Soap Dishes
Make decorative and stylish clay soap dishes and sell them at craft fairs or online from home.
Rubber Stamps
Carving stamps out of rubber can be fun and creative and you may be surprised about the demand for rubber stamps.
Photographs
Home-based photography studios aren’t difficult to set up, so if you’re a talented photographer, having a home studio could be a great business to start.
Ornaments
Design, make and sell your own ornaments from the luxury of your home all year round.
Wooden Furniture
If you’re good at woodwork and have an idea about what makes practical, stylish and desirable furniture, start creating items at home to sell at local fairs or online.
Hand Bound Books
Offering to bind people’s books can be a lucrative business to run from home.
Toys for Pets
People love to pamper their pets so why not help them by making toys for pets at home?
eGuides
Create and sell eGuides from the luxury of your home.
Homemade Cookies
If you enjoy making cookies put your baking skills to best use by selling your cookie delights at local fairs and events.
Alterations
Offer to make alterations to dresses, suits, jackets, curtains and other fabric items from home.
Bread
The smell of bread slowly baking in the oven is irresistible. If you enjoy making bread, why not bake loaves with the intent to sell them?
Baby Clothes
From adorable knitted cardigans to crocheted baby bonnets, gorgeous baby clothes are always going to be in high demand.
Decorative Wreaths
Put your best creative hat on and start making decorative wreaths to sell.
Woven Baskets
Have fun making and selling beautiful woven baskets from home.
Items Made from Carved Wood
Put your best wood carving skills to the test by making and selling items carved out of wood from home.
Jar Lanterns
Another popular household item that’s easy to make and sells well are pretty, unique and decorative jar lanterns.
Doll’s Clothing
Doll collectors will always want to dress their loveable collections. If you’re a creative seamstress, why not make clothes for dolls?
Blogs
If you’re good with words and grammar, you could start creating blogs and selling them online from home.
Pet Accessories
Make delightful and unique accessories for people’s beloved pets.
Beach Blankets
Make brightly-colored beach blankets to sell to consumers heading on a beach vacation.
Leggings
If you’re a dab hand with the sewing machine get yourself in to the niche market of making and selling leggings.
Video Games
Independent video game developers can create and sell their exciting, virtual reality creations from their own home.
Dye Fabrics
Offer to dye people’s clothes and fabrics and start your own home-based fabric dyeing business.
Culinary Creations
If you’re good at cooking why not push your culinary talents further by making food to sell to cafes, restaurants and to events?
Bow Ties
Create fabulously unique bow ties made from beautiful fabrics and sell them locally or online.
Friendship Bracelets
Stylish and colorful friendship bracelets never go out of fashion and are easy to make and sell from home.
Decorative Glasses
Painted glasses with a unique message to a loved one are in high demand. If you’ve got a steady hand and an eye for detail, start decorating glasses to sell at home.
Terrariums
Terrariums are home décor feature growing in popularity. Capitalize on the terrarium trend by making and selling these popular eco-systems from home.
Canvas Prints
Provide a canvas printing service and sell your canvas creations from your own home.
Tote Bags
DIY tote bags are simple and inexpensive to make and are a popular fashion accessory.
Belts
Belts are a staple fashion accessory and can be made inexpensively from home.
Perfume
If the thought of making beautiful artisan perfumes made from essences extracted from plant materials sounds attractive then why not start your own perfume-making business from home?
Garden Ornaments
Quirky garden ornaments are hard to resist and will always be in demand. Start making and selling garden ornaments to begin your own lucrative home-based business.
Office Organizers
Whether it’s pencil holders or decorative boxes for storing files, handmade office organizers are easy to make and sell well.
Customizable Cups
Making and selling customizable cups from home can be a profitable home-based business.
Lip Balm
Sweetly-fragranced and brightly-colored lip balm is always in demand and is something you can make and sell with ease at home.
Coasters
Get creative with coasters by making uniquely-designed coasters at home.
Bars of Soap
Soap isn’t difficult to make and can sell well at craft fairs and online.
Coat Hangers
Make eye-catching, decorative and eye-catching coat hangers to sell for a profit.
Wine Corks
You might be surprised at how much money you can make decorating wine corks and selling them to wine connoisseurs around the world.
Advertising Products
Got a blog? Make space on your blog to sell to advertisers for a lucrative sum.
Hand-Squeezed Lemonade
Start squeezing lemons and make delicious, hand-made lemonade to sell to people passing your house on a hot day.
Bath Salts
Bath salts are always in demand. This inexpensive, easy to make item can be a great thing to make and sell at home.
Slime
Kids never fail to go crazy for slime. Make slime to sell at home and remember, the grosser the better!
Bird Cages
With some wood and wires, you can get a sturdy bird cage together to sell to local bird owners.
Dog collars
Create cute dog collar to sell to friends, family and customers with dogs.
Bookmarks
Make beautiful and unique bookmarks and sell them to bookworms from your home.
Lettering
Make money from home making and selling artistic lettering or offering a customized lettering service.
Graphic Designs
If you’re savvy at graphic design, use your skills to offer a variety of graphic design products.
Embroidery
Start your own embroidery business at home by embroidering different fabric-based items.
Yarn Spinning
With a little equipment and some basic materials, spin your own yarn to sell to fellow craft-making customers.
Craft Patterns
Create unique and desirable patterns to sell to fellow crafters from home.
Scrapbooks
Offer to make people scrapbooks as a keepsake of their cherished memories.
Stencils
Put your stencil-making talents to best use by designing stencils that arty customers can use for their own artistic creations.
Book Covers
Create your own beautiful covers for books using binding techniques and sell them from the luxury of your home.
Image: Shutterstock