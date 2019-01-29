Making and selling things from home is a great way to make money either full-time or to supplement another job. Working at your own pace doing something you love doing can improve wellbeing and work/life balance.

Best Things to Make and Sell from Home

If a home-based business making and selling item sounds attractive, then take a look at the 100 best things to make and sell from home.

Handmade Clothing

If you’re a tab hand with the sewing machine and have got an eye for fashion, unleash the fashionista inside you by making clothes to sell.

Wooden Toys

If you’ve got woodwork and carpentry skills, put your talents to best use by making sought-after wooden toys for kids.

Handbags

Handbags will never go out of fashion. Experiment with different materials and designs to come up with stylish, unique handmade handbags that will be on hot demand.

Hair Accessories

From beaded headbands to beautiful floral pins, start making attractive hair accessories to sell at your local craft fairs or to a wider audience online.

Greeting Cards

Handmade greeting cards are always desirable and all you’ll need is paper, pens, stamps, envelopes and tones of creativity

Logo T-Shirts

There will always be a market for logo t-shirts, which, once mastered, aren’t too difficult to make and can be sold for a tidy profit.

Scented Candles

It’s hard to resist a beautiful, scented candle and these popular items are not impossible to make. Once you’ve mastered the candle-making trade, start selling your creations online.

Gift Baskets

Make up beautiful gift baskets at home and sell them to people looking for eye-catching baskets to send gifts.

YouTube Videos

You’re a natural in front of the camera so why not take your presentation skills further by making YouTube videos and becoming a YouTube marketing influencer.

Pillows

Decorative, handmade pillows never fail to attract interest. Simply buy some stylish fabric and start stitching sought-after pillows.

Artwork

If you’re talented behind the easel, then put your artistic skills to the test by creating paintings and other artwork with the view of selling your best creations.

Artwork Prints

The great thing about artwork is that once you’ve completed the master copy you can print off copies and keep making revenue from the original.

Beaded Jewelry

Quirky, unusual jewelry never fails to catch the eye so set about making your own beaded jewelry sets.

Customized Napkins

Have fun customizing napkins for customers from your own home.

Dog Treats

Convince your neighbors into buying healthy, homemade treats for their dogs by making dog treats from home.

Resin Jewelry

Resin jewelry is simple and inexpensive to make leaving you with beautiful, unique pieces to sell online.

Upcycled Items

Get resourceful and inventive by upcycling items such as old furniture and selling them for a tidy profit.

Christmas Decorations

From sparkling baubles to festive jumpers, get into the Christmas spirit by making and selling festive decorations from home.

Easter Items

In the run-up to Easter, start making decorative Easter items to sell at craft fairs and online.

Illustrations

If you are good at drawing, then turn your talent into dollars by creating unique illustrations and selling them from home.

Apps

If you’re a whiz at tech then capitalize on your tech skills by creating and selling apps from home.

Toiletries

Handmade soaps, shampoo, body lotion and other toiletries and beauty products are always in demand and only require a few basic ingredients.

Bath Bombs

One beauty product that’s incredibly popular are bath bombs. These desirable bath products can be made using commercial molds and can sell like hotcakes.

Planters

Create unique containers for plants and sell them either locally or to a broader audience of garden enthusiasts online.

Customized Tech Accessories

As we become increasingly reliant on tech, accessories like smartphone cases are in high demand. Capitalize on this burgeoning market by making and selling customized tech accessories from home.

Keychains

Keychains never go out of fashion and are an easy item to make and sell.

Handmade Clocks

Clocks will always have a place in the home so why not capitalize on the need for clocks by making handmade clocks from home?

Hats

The market for hats never subsides so get your best hat-making head on and start yarning ultra-cool hats to sell.

Magnets

Magnets make a great gift and aren’t difficult or expensive to make. Sit at home and enjoy making hundreds of magnets to sell.

Dread Hair Extensions

From wooden beads to fabrics, make and sell eye-catching dread hair extensions from home.

Ceramics

Master the art of making ceramics and start selling beautiful ceramic products from home.

Dolls

Young children simply adore dolls, as do many adults who collect these timeless items. Once you’ve mastered the art of doll-making you can sell them online to doll enthusiasts.

Knitted Products

There will always be a demand for cozy, handmade knitted products like baby blankets and children’s cardigans. If you’re a master with the knitting needles, knit with intent to sell your best creations.

Pies

Who can resist buying a mouth-watering pie as they walk by a pie stall? Hone up your pie-making talents and start your own pie stall in your garage or driveway.

Scarves

From woolen scarves in the winter to cotton scarves in the summer, the appeal of this popular accessory never wanes. From stitching, knitting, crocheting or embroidering, start making and selling beautiful scarves at your leisure.

Sculptures

Unleash your artistic spirit by making sculptures out of clay and other materials and sell them to sculpture-enthusiasts around the world.

Rugs

Weaving smaller rugs and selling them from home is a fabulously creative business to start if you’ve mastered weaving techniques and have an eye for what makes a beautiful rug.

Fruit Bowls

Put your pottery-making skills into full use by making delightful fruit bowls made from pottery at home.

Curtains

If you know your way around a sewing machine, then why not make some beautiful curtains at home?

Tie Dye T-Shirts

Have fun experimenting with vibrant colors and patterns by making bold, statement-making tie dye shirts to sell.

Cakes

Delicious cakes are hard to resist and if you’re known for your cake-making skills, why not start your own cake selling business at home?

Online Courses

Online courses are in hot demand so why not capitalize on the trend for learning online by creating and selling online courses.

Picture Frames

Picture frames are easy and inexpensive to make and are something that people always want to buy to put their most treasured photos in.

Candy

Candy will always be in high demand and if you know how to make sweets then start making candy in its various guises and sell it to anyone with a sweet tooth.

Paper Lanterns

Paper lanterns look great in nurseries and bedrooms and are an easy thing to make and sell from home.

Soap Dishes

Make decorative and stylish clay soap dishes and sell them at craft fairs or online from home.

Rubber Stamps

Carving stamps out of rubber can be fun and creative and you may be surprised about the demand for rubber stamps.

Photographs

Home-based photography studios aren’t difficult to set up, so if you’re a talented photographer, having a home studio could be a great business to start.

Ornaments

Design, make and sell your own ornaments from the luxury of your home all year round.

Wooden Furniture

If you’re good at woodwork and have an idea about what makes practical, stylish and desirable furniture, start creating items at home to sell at local fairs or online.

Hand Bound Books

Offering to bind people’s books can be a lucrative business to run from home.

Toys for Pets

People love to pamper their pets so why not help them by making toys for pets at home?

eGuides

Create and sell eGuides from the luxury of your home.

Homemade Cookies

If you enjoy making cookies put your baking skills to best use by selling your cookie delights at local fairs and events.

Alterations

Offer to make alterations to dresses, suits, jackets, curtains and other fabric items from home.

Bread

The smell of bread slowly baking in the oven is irresistible. If you enjoy making bread, why not bake loaves with the intent to sell them?

Baby Clothes

From adorable knitted cardigans to crocheted baby bonnets, gorgeous baby clothes are always going to be in high demand.

Decorative Wreaths

Put your best creative hat on and start making decorative wreaths to sell.

Woven Baskets

Have fun making and selling beautiful woven baskets from home.

Items Made from Carved Wood

Put your best wood carving skills to the test by making and selling items carved out of wood from home.

Jar Lanterns

Another popular household item that’s easy to make and sells well are pretty, unique and decorative jar lanterns.

Doll’s Clothing

Doll collectors will always want to dress their loveable collections. If you’re a creative seamstress, why not make clothes for dolls?

Blogs

If you’re good with words and grammar, you could start creating blogs and selling them online from home.

Pet Accessories

Make delightful and unique accessories for people’s beloved pets.

Beach Blankets

Make brightly-colored beach blankets to sell to consumers heading on a beach vacation.

Leggings

If you’re a dab hand with the sewing machine get yourself in to the niche market of making and selling leggings.

Video Games

Independent video game developers can create and sell their exciting, virtual reality creations from their own home.

Dye Fabrics

Offer to dye people’s clothes and fabrics and start your own home-based fabric dyeing business.

Culinary Creations

If you’re good at cooking why not push your culinary talents further by making food to sell to cafes, restaurants and to events?

Bow Ties

Create fabulously unique bow ties made from beautiful fabrics and sell them locally or online.

Friendship Bracelets

Stylish and colorful friendship bracelets never go out of fashion and are easy to make and sell from home.

Decorative Glasses

Painted glasses with a unique message to a loved one are in high demand. If you’ve got a steady hand and an eye for detail, start decorating glasses to sell at home.

Terrariums

Terrariums are home décor feature growing in popularity. Capitalize on the terrarium trend by making and selling these popular eco-systems from home.

Canvas Prints

Provide a canvas printing service and sell your canvas creations from your own home.

Tote Bags

DIY tote bags are simple and inexpensive to make and are a popular fashion accessory.

Belts

Belts are a staple fashion accessory and can be made inexpensively from home.

Perfume

If the thought of making beautiful artisan perfumes made from essences extracted from plant materials sounds attractive then why not start your own perfume-making business from home?

Garden Ornaments

Quirky garden ornaments are hard to resist and will always be in demand. Start making and selling garden ornaments to begin your own lucrative home-based business.

Office Organizers

Whether it’s pencil holders or decorative boxes for storing files, handmade office organizers are easy to make and sell well.

Customizable Cups

Making and selling customizable cups from home can be a profitable home-based business.

Lip Balm

Sweetly-fragranced and brightly-colored lip balm is always in demand and is something you can make and sell with ease at home.

Coasters

Get creative with coasters by making uniquely-designed coasters at home.

Bars of Soap

Soap isn’t difficult to make and can sell well at craft fairs and online.

Coat Hangers

Make eye-catching, decorative and eye-catching coat hangers to sell for a profit.

Wine Corks

You might be surprised at how much money you can make decorating wine corks and selling them to wine connoisseurs around the world.

Advertising Products

Got a blog? Make space on your blog to sell to advertisers for a lucrative sum.

Hand-Squeezed Lemonade

Start squeezing lemons and make delicious, hand-made lemonade to sell to people passing your house on a hot day.

Bath Salts

Bath salts are always in demand. This inexpensive, easy to make item can be a great thing to make and sell at home.

Slime

Kids never fail to go crazy for slime. Make slime to sell at home and remember, the grosser the better!

Bird Cages

With some wood and wires, you can get a sturdy bird cage together to sell to local bird owners.

Dog collars

Create cute dog collar to sell to friends, family and customers with dogs.

Bookmarks

Make beautiful and unique bookmarks and sell them to bookworms from your home.

Lettering

Make money from home making and selling artistic lettering or offering a customized lettering service.

Graphic Designs

If you’re savvy at graphic design, use your skills to offer a variety of graphic design products.

Embroidery

Start your own embroidery business at home by embroidering different fabric-based items.

Yarn Spinning

With a little equipment and some basic materials, spin your own yarn to sell to fellow craft-making customers.

Craft Patterns

Create unique and desirable patterns to sell to fellow crafters from home.

Scrapbooks

Offer to make people scrapbooks as a keepsake of their cherished memories.

Stencils

Put your stencil-making talents to best use by designing stencils that arty customers can use for their own artistic creations.

Book Covers

Create your own beautiful covers for books using binding techniques and sell them from the luxury of your home.