Top Small Business Story: Bay Area and Rust Belt Lead Nation in Minority Owned Businesses

Minority entrepreneurship and business ownership rates are at record levels in the US.

This week, new data from LendingTree found out where, exactly, in America these minority-owned businesses are thriving the most. Most signs in the data point to California. Of the top 10 cities in the US, 4 are in the Golden State. San Francisco tops the list of best cities for minority entrepreneurs.

San Jose, Calif., is close behind in second and Washington, D.C., finished third in the LendingTree list.

Here’s the full Top 10 list of Best Cities for Minority Entrepreneurs, according to LendingTree:

San Francisco San Jose, Calif. Washington, D.C. Los Angeles Seattle Portland, Ore. Sacramento, Calif. Pittsburgh Atlanta Cincinnati

The data shows that it’s not just the west coast that’s a thriving hub for these business owners. Check out the presence of Rust Belt cities like Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, too. Check out the full report to see what’s to account for their presence on the list.

For the rest of the week in small business headlines, check out our weekly roundup below.

Interviews

Could You Turn Down a $2.5B Partnership With Coca Cola – and Would You?

I think we can all agree that it’s a lot of money. Could you turn down a $2.5B partnership with Coca-Cola for your business? Furthermore, why would you? This is exactly what Harvard trained Phuong Tran, the deputy CEO of the THP Beverage Group, a leading beverage company in Vietnam did with her father.

Marketing Tips

7 Weird February Holidays Small Business Owners Should Examine for Marketing Potential

January’s going by in the blink of an eye as businesses of all sectors channel their energies into starting the new year as they mean to go on.

Franchise

Top US Real Estate Franchises in 2019

The real estate brokerage industry is currently worth about $155 billion. And experts expect continued growth in the coming years. If you’re interested in getting into the real estate business, it can be helpful to attach your company to a well regarded brand. There are plenty of options to choose from, all with different selling points.

Small Business Operations

60% of Small Business Owners Say They Will See Revenue Increase In 2019

A survey carried out by QuickBridge has revealed small business owners are optimistic about the coming year. A majority or 59.9% said they will see an increase in 2019. The QuickBridge Small Business Owners Survey looked to gauge the view of owners across a range of topics in the US. This includes the economy, performance, sales, taxes, staffing, financing and more.