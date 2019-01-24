January’s going by in the blink of an eye as businesses of all sectors channel their energies into starting the new year as they mean to go on.

The good news is that while it might not be home to a ‘momentous’ holiday like Christmas or Easter, February is brimming with some wacky and wonderful holidays that offer business owners opportunity to promote themselves, extend their reach and ultimately make money.

Weird Holidays in February

Take a look at the following weird February holidays small business owners can celebrate and make money from.

Groundhog Day, February 2

Groundhog Day is celebrated every year in the United States on February 2. It is focused on the idea of a groundhog emerging from its home to predict the weather. Many states hold their own unique Groundhog Day celebrations but the principle location of this fascinating February holiday is where the original groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil lives, near Punxsutawney in Pennsylvania.

Businesses can leverage Groundhog Day for promotional purposes by running special Groundhog Day promotions, educating customers about the history of the holiday in a fun and engaging way and circulated Groundhog Day facts or quizzes on social media.

Safer Internet Day U.S., February 5

Safer Internet Day is celebrated around the world each year in February and is designed to promote the safe use of digital technology amongst children and young people.

This year’s Safer Internet Day will take place on Tuesday February 5 with the theme ‘Together for a Better Internet.’

Naturally, businesses that offer tools and recourses to help keep people safe online, such as anti-virus companies and password managers, can implement a Safer Internet Day promotion to raise awareness to the issues young people face in relation to online safety and ultimately promote their products and services.

However, just about any small business with an online presence can promote this February holiday to help show they are a responsible business by marking such an important aspect of the digital era.

Chinese New Year #YearOfThePig, February 5

February 5, 2019 will mark the Chinese New Year, which is the Year of the Pig. Any small business that is involved with Chinese culture or products, such as Chinese restaurants or Chinese shops, can use this annual Chinese holiday to celebrate Chinese culture and traditions to help extend their reach to customers.

Even businesses that aren’t linked to China in any way can show their cultural awareness by sharing #YearOfThePig hashtags on social media.

Inventors Day #InventorsDay, February 11

Inventors Day has been officially celebrated in the U.S. since 1983. President Reagan chose February 11 as the date of the holiday as it is the birthday of Thomas Edison, one of the most prolific inventors the world has ever seen.

If you run a small business that invents or makes things, use Inventors Day to your advantage as a means of promoting any new product lines on a day that celebrates the most innovative of inventions.

National Clean Out Your Computer Day, February 11

Another weird and wacky February holiday that presents opportunities for small businesses to make money is National Clean Out Your Computer Day.

Also taking place on February 11, this national holiday was founded in 2000 by the Institute of Business Technology.

As its name suggests, National Clean Out Your Computer Day encourages people to take some time out of their busy schedule to give their faithful computers a good clean – inside and outside.

Naturally, if you run a computer cleaning services business and provide professional IT equipment cleaning, promote this weird February holiday to the maximum to help generate an influx of business ahead of National Clean Out Your Computer Day.

Presidents Day #PresidentsDay, February 18

President’s Day is a federal holiday in America that always takes place on the third Monday of February.

The day honors presidents of the United States and is a public holiday in most U.S. states but not all of them.

Most shops and stores are open as usual on Presidents Day with many hosting sales to mark the holiday. If you run a small business, you might want to run a #PresidentsDay sale to mark the day and help promote and sell your products or services.

Love Your Pet Day #LoveYourPetDay, February 20

Small businesses that supply pets, pet accessories, pet food, pet grooming services, dog walking, kennels, catteries and more, should make the most of Love Your Pet Day.

Held on February 20, Love Your Pet Day is designed to encourage pet owners to pamper their pets by giving them an additional treat, getting them groomed, or taking them on an extra-long walk,

Yes, it’s safe to say the possibilities for pet-centered businesses to promote themselves on Love Your Pet Day are all but endless.