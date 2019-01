“You remind me of a young me” is a not uncommon cliche. I don’t know who started it, but although I suppose it’s meant as a compliment, it’s always struck me as just really narcissistic.

There’s a lot of funny ways to go with that but for this one I like the approach that he’s got the wrong guy. And how awful that would be.

Sometimes I feel sorry for my characters and what I put them through. This is one of those times.