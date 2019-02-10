10 Tips for Improving Your Results as a Small Business Owner

The effort you put into your small business is important. But you still need to concern yourself with the results. If you want to improve the results your small business gets, you have to focus on the right tasks and constantly make realistic improvements. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help you get better results going forward.

Strive for Continuous Improvement

You can’t hope to accomplish all of your business goals in a single day. Instead, you need to work on continually improving your processes and your results. In this Entrepreneurship Life post, Mohit Tater discusses what you can do to constantly improve your small business.

Find Ways to Grow Your Business Faster

If you’ve fallen into a rut with your business or just haven’t been growing at the rate you’d like, you need to get serious about growth. In this PostFunnel post, Sam Hurley offers no-nonsense strategies for growing a small business. And BizSugar members chimed in on the post here.

Avoid These Blogging Mistakes

Starting a blog can really help you grow your business. But you need to make the right decisions in order to have the maximum impact with your content. In this Blogging Business Boost post, Jeremy Atkins details a handful of things you should avoid when starting a blog for your business.

Drive Results with Facebook Ad Objectives

If you want to use Facebook advertising to grow your business, you need to have clear objectives. There are several different options that can help you drive performance, depending on your company’s needs. Here are some of the top ones to consider from Toiia Duncan of Ignite Social Media.

Create Landing Pages for Your Facebook Ad Campaigns

Your Facebook campaigns can also make a greater impact if you can tailor your website to those specific visitors. If you’re interested in setting up landing pages for your Facebook ad campaigns, check out this GetResponse post by Robert Katai.

Create a Customer Loyalty Program on a Budget

Keeping your customers coming back can be incredibly valuable for any business. That’s why you may need a customer loyalty program. Creating such a program doesn’t have to be expensive. Ivana Taylor of DIY Marketers details how you can do so on a budget in this post.

Don’t Waste Time on Simple Social Media Tasks

Though social media can be a powerful tool for businesses, it can also be a massive time waster if you’re not focusing on the right things. In this Strella Social Media post, Rachel Strella goes over some of the things you shouldn’t be doing on social media, so you can focus on the right things. You can also see what the BizSugar community had to say about the post here.

Use the Power of No for Your Small Business

Lots of entrepreneurs have a hard time saying no – to potential customers, to new opportunities, to anything. But turning down certain opportunities may actually lead to better outcomes for your business, according to this post by Neil Patel.

Make Your Editorial Calendar More Effective

Your editorial calendar should work to drive real results for your business. If your business lacks a strategy in this area or if you don’t even have much of a calendar to speak of, read this Content Marketing Institute post by Ann Smarty to gain some valuable insights.

Keep Your Failures to Small Learning Experiences

Failure is a part of running a business. But if you can keep your failures to small learning experiences rather than major problems, you should be in good shape over the long run. In this Content Supply post, Dallin Nead explores the idea of business failure and discusses how you can avoid major failures in your business.

