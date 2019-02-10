10 Tips for Using Google My Business, Voice Search and More to Grow Your Business

There’s more to a successful SEO strategy than adding a few keywords to your website. Tools like Google My Business and voice search are constantly evolving. And that means your strategy needs to evolve too. Here are tips for making use of these tools and improving your small business in other ways as well.

Choose the Right Google My Business Category for Your Business

Google My Business is one of the most important platforms for any local business to know, particularly when it comes to SEO. But in order to reach relevant customers via online search, you need to choose the right category for your business. In this Bright Local post, Carrie Hill provides tips for doing just that.

Find Alternatives to Google Plus

Google Plus may not be the most popular social network out there. But there are still people and businesses that make use of it — at least for now. Once it shuts down for good, those users may need to find alternatives, like those listed in this post by Philip Verghese Ariel. You can also see commentary about the post from the BizSugar community here.

Optimize Your Site for Voice Search

Voice search is becoming increasingly relevant in 2019. So if you want your business to be found via search, you need to make adjustments related to this new technology. Learn how to optimize for voice search in this Search Engine Watch post by Inna Yatsyna.

Become a Social Business

To make the most of social media for your business, you have to do more than just sign up for a Facebook page and send out a few tweets every now and then. You have to integrate social concepts into all aspects of your business. Christian Zilles explains how to become a social business in this Social Media HQ post.

Unlock Your Creativity

Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing or launch a new product line, it’s important to always think creatively as a business owner. Anyone can experience burnout, so here are some tips from Rachel Gascoigne of Purpose Media to help you unlock some of that creative energy.

Digitally Track Online Marketing Campaigns

It’s important to have a system for tracking the results of all your marketing campaigns, whether they happen online or off. Many online marketing platforms have built-in analytics features. But tracking for offline campaigns can be a bit trickier. In this DIY Marketers post, Matt Shealy provides some suggestions for tracking results even for campaigns that take place offline.

Be a Better Blogger in 2019

If you use blogging to market your business, 2019 should be the year you step up your efforts and really focus on creating high quality content. Dan Swords offers some tips in this post. And members of the BizSugar community also shared thoughts on the post here.

Save Money Without Compromising Quality

Small businesses often have very strict budgets to work with. So you need to find clever ways to save money wherever possible, whether it’s in your marketing campaigns or tech support. However, you don’t want to sacrifice quality. So here are some tips from Ivan Widjaya of Biz Penguin to help you stick to a small business budget.

Take Advantage of Packaging Design Trends

Packaging is an often overlooked part of marketing and branding. If you want your products to really catch the eye of potential customers, you need to pay attention to your packaging design. The trends in this Crowdspring post by Amanda Bowman could help you create a unique strategy.

Monitor Your Social Media Mentions

Today’s customers often reach out to businesses on social media or mention them in relevant posts. This content could be useful to you when it comes to researching or even shaping your own content strategies. So you need a way to monitor your mentions, as Marcus Ho details in this Social Media Examiner post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.