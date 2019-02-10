10 Tips to Help You Make the Most of Your Small Business Advertising

Today’s businesses have more choices than ever when it comes to advertising. You can advertise on social media, use search engines, or even pay your advertising budget to relevant influencers. To make sense of all the options, it can help to get input from businesses who have been there already. Below, members of the online small business community share insights on various forms of advertising.

Utilize Outdoor Ads That Are Worthy of Social Media

Even old school forms of advertising like billboards and outdoor signage are being impacted by social media. If you can create ads that are ripe for sharing online, you can increase your reach significantly. Learn more about this concept in this Target Marketing post by Candice Simons.

Don’t Fall Behind the Times When It Comes to Stereotypes in Advertising

Recent research has shown that although brands don’t think they’re portraying stereotypes in ads, many consumers disagree. In this Marketing Land post, Amy Gesenhues dives into the data and explores how brands can create ads that don’t include potentially harmful gender stereotypes.

Step Up Your Photos in Google Local Services Ads

Last year, Google added the ability to include photos in local services ads. If you’re a service provider, it’s important to use these images to their full potential. Read this Bright Local post by Tom Waddington for more on this process.

Acquire More Customers Using Facebook Ad Sequences

If you use Facebook advertising to grow your business, you may be interested in learning how sequences could improve your results. In this Social Media Examiner post, Michael Stelzner offers some tips for using Facebook ad sequences to their fullest potential.

Explore Affiliate Marketing Options

Affiliate marketing is a concept that’s similar to online advertising, but with a few key differences. If you’re interested in exploring this topic for your own business, check out this AM Navigator post by Geno Prussakov. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members have to say on the subject.

Learn Why Your Online Advertising Isn’t Working

It’s important to constantly monitor the results of your online marketing campaigns. If you’re not finding the success that you were looking for, you’ll need to pinpoint the reasons. In this 3Bug Media post, Gary Shouldis dives into some of the potential reasons why your campaign may be hurting.

Do These Things When Your Marketing Campaign Fails

Not all marketing or advertising campaigns are going to work out how you envisioned. When they don’t, it’s important that you have backup plans in place so you can effectively pivot or learn important lessons to improve your business going forward. This Biz Penguin post by Ivan Widjaya includes more tips for what you should do when a marketing or advertising campaign fails.

Negotiate Macro and Micro Influencer Deals

Influencer marketing is one of the most popular forms of advertising for small businesses today. When you use this tactic, you can work with influencers of all sizes. So it’s important to be able to negotiate with people who have massive followings and those who may be more targeted. Learn more in this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles.

Utilize the Power of Influencer Webinars

In fact, influencer marketing can be an especially effective tactic when it comes to webinars. If you’re interested in this strategy, take a look at this Techstars blog post by Hira Saeed. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Learn All About LinkedIn Advertising

LinkedIn may not be the most popular online platform for advertisers. But if you have a B2B business, you should at least be aware of the options. This Search Engine Journal post by Ashley Ward includes a full guide to LinkedIn advertising so you can go over the options and choose the ones that are right for your business.

