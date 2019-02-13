There are so many different aspects of a successful sales strategy. But AlchemyLeads is a digital marketing company that understands the complex nature of selling online. So they offer a wide variety of services for businesses of all sizes. Read more about the company and its services in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers a variety of digital marketing services.

CEO Sean Chaudhary explains the companies main strengths. “Our core competencies include Search Engine Optimization, Google Ads Management, Content Development, Plus full-service Web Design and Development.”

Business Niche

Keeping clients happy.

Chaudhary says the company has built a reputation for working with all types of businesses. AlchemyLeads works with small, midsized and a few enterprise clients. Chaudhary says happy customers remain the company’s best brand advocates. And they typically generate one new client monthly via referrals. “Our Reviews let it be known!” says Chaudhary.

How the Business Got Started

After spotting an opportunity.

Chaudhary worked for seven years at a major advertising firm. During this time he saw a lot of operations and fulfillment processes in need of optimization. So he quit his job with the goal of revolutionizing customer experience in the marketing industry.

Biggest Win

Contracting a well-known Fortune 500 client via a client’s referral.

Chaudhary says this one client accounted for 400% of growth, It also generated more name recognition within the industry.

Biggest Risk

Letting employees work remotely.

Chaudhary says remote workers have proven successful. At first, company managers worried remote employees wouldn’t take work seriously. However, the opposite happened. Employees reported a better work-life balance. They also feeling free to take care of personal matters without loosing work productive. “It was a great success,” Chaudhary says.

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Growing the marketing and sales team.

Chaudhary says he’d also use the money to invest in online advertising through Google and Facebook to increase inbound leads.

Team Tradition

Workout meetings.

Chaudhary explains, “We hate meetings. In fact, we believe no meeting should last more than ten minutes and we have all of our employees do push-ups during the meeting so that we all get tired and stop the meeting before the timer bell rings at 10 minutes. haha!”

Favorite Quote

“There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.” – Sam Walton, Founder of Walmart.

* * * * *

