Have you ever wanted to be able to ask prominent business people how they attained the level of success they have? Or what their strategies are for building a business? Or their most awesome day in business?

That is what an AMA is all about. AMA stands for “Ask Me Anything.”

Executives and successful entrepreneurs are often willing to answer questions, but may not be able to do so one-on-one. An AMA gives the community a chance to “talk” to them.

An AMA also gives the executive or entrepreneur a chance to share behind-the-scenes strategies and experiences we all love to hear about.

Anita Campbell, the founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, is holding an AMA on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

It’s going to take place in the Mastermind Community on our sister site, BizSugar. The Mastermind Community is like a private forum and chat community for small business owners. It’s free to join.

You can post questions on the forum there. She will pop in and answer them throughout the day.

The entire Anita Campbell AMA will be done via text (typed) entries. That way, participants can scan the questions and answers quickly.

The AMA questions/answers will also remain online there. People can view them even after the AMA event itself is ended.

Go here to register to enter the AMA.

Questions Anita Will be Answering

Some questions have already been posted in the Mastermind Community. Anita will be answering these and more:

Why did you start Small Business Trends?

Is there an algorithm that decides what content is most popular on Small Business Trends and features it on the home page?

What is it like to be a publisher of a large site?

Can someone really make money from online publishing today?

Which advertising source have you found most profitable?

Why doesn’t Small Business Trends accept guest contributors much anymore?

Do you have any regrets related to your businesses?

How did you grow the original sharing members on BizSugar?

What are some of the top tech you use to run Small Business Trends and BizSugar?

You’ve used Zoho One technology for some of the new BizSugar features. Why did you choose Zoho?

Do you have a preferred social sharing solution?

What do YOU want to know? This is your chance to ask Anita a question.

Details About the Anita Campbell AMA

Date: Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern (EST) time Since this is an ongoing chat, you can jump in and out. It’s not like a webinar or conference with a set time — it’s fluid.

Cost: 100% FREE

How to participate: Register as a member of the free BizSugar Mastermind Community. It takes 20 seconds to fill out your name and email address. And that’s it! Go here to get started for the AMA.