Beachpreneur Event Combines Business Building with Fun in the Sun



What is better than learning ways to optimize the success of your small business? Doing it at a three-day event in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5 is an all women entrepreneur event designed to show you how you can create an income which is not 100% dependent on your time.

Creative specialists with expertise in today’s digital ecosystem will be holding sessions on how to make your business thrive while emphasizing what you are good at.

As Beachpreneurs Co-Founders Nicole Dean and Kelly McCausey explain, “We love to see women catch fire while they’re with us because we KNOW what’s going to happen when you get back home!”

You can join women entrepreneurs from April 12-14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida by clicking the button below.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Social Media Marketing World

March 20, 2019, San Dieg, Calif.

Discover the best social media marketing techniques from the world’s top experts. Experience three phenomenal days with the best social marketers, discover the latest tactics, and master social media in 2019. Join 7,000 fellow marketers and influencers at the mega-conference designed to empower you with business-building ideas — brought to you by Social Media Examiner.

Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop

April 23, 2019, Boston, Mass.

Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.

SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5

April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Fla.

For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.

You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!

