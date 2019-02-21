Customer satisfaction is more important today than ever before. Given the large number of choices consumers have in almost every market, companies that listen to their customers have a distinct advantage.

A customer satisfaction survey is an invaluable tool for both small business owners and large corporations. Surveys can help determine how customers are feeling about an organization’s customer service, web experience, products or services. They can also help an organization get to know their customers in order to better communicate with them.

The best survey questions typically include an overall company rating, a rating of their offerings or customer service experience, as well as some open answer questions so that customers can give constructive feedback. Some popular types of customer service satisfaction survey questions are as follows.

Customer Satisfaction Survey Questions

The questions in customer satisfaction surveys are used to gauge customer needs, understand problems or weak points in a company’s offerings or determine clearer routes of communication. These questions often come in the form of a followup email or popup window and typically include a rating scale, though they can sometimes be left open-ended.

Deciding exactly which rating scale to use and what questions to ask can be confusing. We’ve gathered some of the most helpful survey questions below so that business owners can browse the issues that are important to them and craft the perfect customer satisfaction survey.

Customer Service Specific

Customer service questions are used to measure how effective a company’s customer service department is. They can include questions about the overall customer service experience, the ease with which the customer’s questions were answered or they can be about the representative who assisted them specifically.

1. Please rate the service provided by the [company] representative.

2. Please rate how clearly the representative communicated.

3. Please rate the friendliness of the representative.

4. Did your representative resolve your issue completely?

5. Was your inquiry resolved in a timely manner?

6. How many representatives assisted you today?

7. Was your representative knowledgable about the company/policies/product?

8. Did your representative make you feel valued as a customer?

9. On a scale of 1-10, how much effort did you have to put forth to solve your problem?

10. On a scale of 1-10, how easy did [company] make it to handle your issue?

Website and User Experience

These types of questions can help a business gauge how user-friendly their website, app or processes are. They can also determine which features are used, which are not and whether new features are needed.

11. How would you rate your experience using [company]’s web portal?

12. On a scale of 1-10, how easy was it to find what you were looking for on [company]’s website?

13. Did the website load efficiently?

14. On a scale of 1-10, how easy was [feature] easy to use?

15. What was the reason for your visit to [company]’s website?

16. Which of [company]’s features is/are most valuable to you?

17. On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate our installation/onboarding experience?

18. Was [company]’s website aesthetically pleasing?

19. Rate the quality of [company]’s vendor options.

20. Rate your level of satisfaction with the variety of options offered.

Product, Shipping and Warranty

Questions about the actual product (and how it’s delivered or warrantied) can provide a company with knowledge about which features are most valuable to their customers, which could use improvement and if their product is meeting expectations.

21. On a scale of 1-10, how well does our product meet your needs?

22. What product features are the most valuable to you?

23. Are there any features that we’re missing?

24. If you could solve one problem with our product, what would it be?

25. On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the value of our product for the money spent?

26. Which of the following words would you use to describe our product?

27. How would you rate the following services?

28. How would you rate the quality of this service?

29. Did our product/services meet your expectations today?

30. On a scale of 1-10, how satisfied are you with our shipping options?

31. Did [product] arrive on time?

32. Did the description of [product] on our website accurately represent what you received?

33. On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate our warranty/repair experience?

Customer Loyalty

These questions are used to determine which customers are advocates for the company and which are at risk of taking their business elsewhere. By asking the customer’s level of satisfaction with the company or willingness to recommend the company, organizations can gain insight into how loyal their customer base is.

34. How likely are you to recommend [company] to a friend or colleague?

35. How likely are you to use [company]’s services again?

36. Was this your first time working with [company]?

37. Will you purchase more products from [company] in the future?

38. Would you identify yourself as a loyal customer to [company]?

39. Compared to our competitors, how would you rate our product?

40. How frequently will you use [company]’s product?

41. On a scale of 1-10, how strongly do you feel that [company] acts in your best interest?

42. On a scale of 1-10, how competitive do you feel our prices are?

43. How would you feel if you could no longer use [company]’s product?

Marketing

The marketing department can gain valuable insight into how customers are finding out about the company, what platforms they are using to interact and why they are choosing one organization over another. They can also help assess how well a company’s marketing strategies are working.

44. Where did you learn about [company]?

45. Which of our products/services are you interested in?

46. How would you explain our product/service/offering to a friend, family member or colleague?

47. Would you like to receive more information about new products or special offers?

48. Are you following [company] on social media? If so, which platforms?

49. Do you subscribe to [company]’s email newsletter?

50. Do you read [company]’s blog?

51. Which competitors did you consider before choosing [company]

52. Are there any communication channels you would prefer we use?

53. What can we do to improve your experience with [company]?

54. What would you use as an alternative if [company]’s services were no longer available?

General Satisfaction and Demographics

Questions about the overall opinion of a company should almost always be included in a customer satisfaction survey. This gives the company an idea of how the customer views them as a whole. Demographic questions help gather insight into exactly who their customers are.

55. Overall, how satisfied are you with [company]?

56. What is the primary benefit you have received from [company/product]?

57. Select your age group from the ranges below:

58. Select your level of education:

59. Select your employment status:

60. Select your range of household income:

61. Select your marital status:

62. What is your ethnic origin?

63. Do you have children/dependents?

64. Enter your zip code below:

Why Are Customer Surveys Important?

Surveys are useful in gauging how an organization’s customer base views them, their products or services and their interactions. Without surveys, it would be difficult to get an idea of how customers are truly feeling.

Companies who listen to their customers’ praises, complaints and opinions ensure their future growth and success by making needed improvements or altering their communication strategies.

Surveys can be deployed strategically to identify specific types of improvements that need to be made. For example, they can be sent out after a product return to find out exactly why the item didn’t meet the customer’s needs. They can also be deployed after a drop in sales volume to find out exactly what went wrong.

While finding out what’s wrong can be helpful, it’s also important for companies to send out surveys while business is good. This way they can get an idea of where they stand with customers, how their prices compare to their competitors or if their customer service is lacking. If an overwhelming response is received on any one topic, that can be used to identify where changes need to be made before a customer is lost.

Types of Customer Satisfaction Survey Questions

Rating scales are used to measure customer experience in different ways. The most popular scales are:

Customer Satisfaction (CSAT): Commonly used to gauge customer satisfaction levels with a purchased product, the CSAT scale typically uses a rating between one and five. One represents the lowest level of satisfaction while five represents the highest.

Commonly used to gauge customer satisfaction levels with a purchased product, the CSAT scale typically uses a rating between one and five. One represents the lowest level of satisfaction while five represents the highest. Customer Effort Score (CES): This scale is used to measure how easy it was for a customer to complete certain tasks, like speaking with customer service or using an online help portal. The scale usually ranges from very easy to very difficult.

This scale is used to measure how easy it was for a customer to complete certain tasks, like speaking with customer service or using an online help portal. The scale usually ranges from very easy to very difficult. Net Promoter Score® (NPS): Probably the most straightforward of the three, the NPS measures overall satisfaction with a company, often using a scale of one to ten.

Retaining a customer is much less expensive than gaining a new one and surveys can ensure that an organization’s customers are loyal. Sending out a survey also shows the customer that a company cares and is always striving to improve their offerings. There are countless benefits to customer satisfaction surveys and businesses large and small should be executing them early and often.

Republished by permission. Original here.