Elevate Your Digital Influence with This Upcoming Event

Digital technology has given small businesses access to all the tools previously only reserved for large enterprises.

But having access to these tools does’t guarantee you’ll be good at marketing your business or brand. The Elevate Your Digital Influence event will teach you how to put together a PR plan and leverage your social media presence to increase your influence.

Marcelle Allen, owner of Dreamosity and Lynette Hoy, owner of Firetalker PR will hold an all-day working event on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM PDT. The event will be held at the Providencia Pond Retreat in Issaquah, Washington.

They want to help small business owners leverage large media outlets and build relationships with the media by imparting their insight of more than 35 years of combined experience.

Some of the topics the workshop will cover are:

How to make a PR Plan

10 Tips for Serving the Media

The Golden Rule in Radio interviewing

How to set up your Pressroom/Newsroom

12 Tactics for elevating your influence

While digital media and PR may seem complicated, the pair say, “Our goal is for you to leave equipped and not overwhelmed. We want you to start 2019 with the most confidence you have ever had!”

