15 Best Influencer Marketing Platforms for your Business

By working with an individual who has built up a solid reputation and has a barrage of followers on social media, influencer marketing is an effective way to get the word out about a brand and help small businesses target a specific audience.

Influencer marketing platforms provide a direct way for businesses to work with influencers, helping brands build solid campaigns. Such platforms help influencers monetize their social media accounts by helping businesses reach their target customers and build engagement and brand awareness.

Influencer Marketing Platform List

If you’re thinking about giving your influencer marketing campaign a boost, here’s 15 of the best influencer marketing platforms.

CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is a software platform that empowers businesses in influencer marketing by enabling them to discover leading influencers, micro-influencers and celebrities. The platform also allows businesses to track and monitor key metrics related to marketing influencer campaigns.

FameBit

With the FameBit influencer marketing platform, small businesses can receive proposals from interested influencers and track the metrics of their campaigns from one easy and convenient place. Users simply set their budget and the platform makes it easy to work with leading influencers across all social platforms at a budget that is right for their marketing campaign.

NeoReach

NeoReach provides small businesses help in creating effective influencer marketing campaigns with powerful insights. You can filter through millions of influencers’ insights to find the best influencers to work with your brand. Businesses can use the NeoReach dashboard to manage influencer communication, deals and contracts and feedback on how campaigns are performing.

Grapevine

Grapevine is an influencer marketing platform that combines influencer discovery and analytics with campaign strategy and execution to help brands make the most from this profitable type of marketing.

Hypetap

On the Hypetap platform businesses can search through a client-approved influencer list, which have been selected based on demographic, geographic and engagement data. The platform provides users with comprehensive campaign management that is handled by the Hypetap team. Campaign insights and reporting is also provided on the Hypetap system.

Heepsy

With Heepsy you can have instant access to influencers around the world, who can be searched for by location and category. You can check influencers’ metrics, cost, collaborations and more on this simple-to-use platform.

Mavrck

Mavrck describes itself as an all-in-one influencer marketing platform, which offers users workflow automation, advocacy referral, end-to-end relationship and integrated influencer measurement. The platform also provides loyalty marketing programs.

Scrunch

Through data-driven audience insights and a powerful technology platform, Scrunch helps businesses reach their target audiences, engage with potential customers and make the most out of influencer marketing campaigns. On Scrunch you can search influencers active on a range of social media platforms, including Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Upfluence

Upfluence’s influencer management system provides tools to help businesses manage their influence relationships. For example, with Upfluence businesses can create lists of suitable influencer marketers for specific campaigns, thereby streamlining and saving valuable time in finding the right influencers for their marketing requirements. With Upfluence, users can also track the performance of campaigns.

BuzzStream

With BuzzStream, you can research influencers, manage your relationships with influencer and carry out a marketing influencing campaign that is personalized and efficient. This highly-effective platform ranks influencers according to their influencing strength by pooling the individual’s social media profiles.

Tap Influence

Tap Influence is focused on overcoming the difficulty of finding the right influencer for a specific campaign by enabling users to search influencers according to demographics and interests. The platform also allows users to track an influencer’s performance data history and cost per engagement.

Open Influence

Open Influence is a data-driven influencer marketing platform designed to make influencer marketing scalable. With the Open Influence system, you can track your return on investment via innovative proprietary technology. Influencers are individually selected to be part of the Open Influence platform.

IZEA

With the IZEA influencer marketing platform, your small business can benefit from having dedicated influencer marketing and content experts at your fingertips through the system’s managed services. With the IZEA Unity suite, users can discover, engage, create, transact, distribute and measure with powerful influencer marketing technology.

Julius

Julius is an effective tool for businesses wanting to capitalize on the power of influencer marketing by allowing users to research, manage and measure influencer marketing programs. On this powerful platform you can discover influencers to align with your brand voice and campaign objectives quickly and efficiently by using over 50 search filters.

Traackr

Traackr enables businesses to benefit from influencer search, discovery, management and analytics to scale the impact their relationship with influencers brings to their brand. By working from one central database, businesses can track workflows with influencers and benefit from data-driven influencer vetting.