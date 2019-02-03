15 Job Platforms Worth Checking Out When You’re Looking to Hire

Finding the right employees for your small business can be challenging. There are countless places, both online and off, where you can advertise your job and find talented people, so which ones are best for finding the candidates you need? To help you decide, we asked a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members the following question:

“What is one smaller platform (online or physical) that’s particularly effective for job postings? Why does the platform work so well?”

Job Platforms to Check Out

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. RemoteWorkHub.com

“RemoteWorkHub.com is a great platform to find remote workers across the globe. You can post a remote job ad for pretty much any job category for full-time hires or short-term contracts. It’s great for fully remote companies.” ~ John Turner, SeedProd LLC

2. Internships.com

“Candidates on Internships.com are looking to gain experience and they are well-educated. The people I have found on this site were able to pick things up fast and deliver. They were hungry to learn as much as they could. Plus, they weren’t asking for too much and when they left their schooling, they were ready to get hired. It’s the perfect place to get the help of interns.” ~ Sweta Patel, Silicon Valley Startup Marketing

3. Hacker News

“While not exactly a small platform, Hacker News isn’t predominant in the recruitment space. It is, however, the pre-eminent online forum for developers and tech entrepreneurs. As such, it’s a great way to get a job posting in front of the right people if you’re looking for developers or executives with experience in technology industry.” ~ Vik Patel, Future Hosting

4. Built In

“The Built In network of websites are geography-specific and geared towards the tech industry, and they’re an excellent way to find local talent. Smaller platforms like Built In tend to be more carefully curated and maintained, which elevates the quality of connections you’re able to make with prospective new team members.” ~ Ryan Wilson, FiveFifty

5. Wonolo

“Our business fluctuates based on the time of year, so we always have flexible needs for customer support, sales research, etc. Wonolo is an easy to use platform to find temporary staff in minutes. Prospects have clear write-ups of their skills, so you can pinpoint your exact needs.” ~ Aaron Schwartz, Passport

6. Handshake

“This site goes straight to college talent. It helps us find new candidates who are passionate about jumping into the workforce.” ~ Angela Ruth, Calendar

7. AngelList

“AngelList is a great place to work with a startup or to locate talent for internships or equity-based job positions. There is a lot of potential for office and remote work on this site.” ~ Peter Daisyme, Hostt

8. Meetup

“Meetup.com is a great site to find local meetups for any industry or interest, which gives you the opportunity to meet with talent in your area face-to-face. Just type in your industry keywords and you can find where and when upcoming meetups are occurring. You can even create your own Meetup group and invite others to your event. ” ~ Blair Williams, MemberPress

9. WorkPop

“It’s a super simple app, but there are some good candidates on there. You can see their basic info and move forward from there.” ~ Colbey Pfund, LFNT Distribution

10. Problogger

“We’ve had a lot of success with Problogger for finding talented content writers. Going with niche, targeted job boards for specific roles is always best. The quality of the writers that we’ve found on the Problogger’s job board has been quite good. We’ve found writers who not only have experience writing about our industry, but also meet our budget. ” ~ Brian David Crane, Caller Smart Inc.

11. Indeed

“Indeed is probably the best online platform for job posting, with Zip Recruiter being a close second. They function rather similarly and both are good at what they do. Plus, it seems those are the two go-to places for job seekers looking for work.” ~ Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

12. College Campuses

“When first starting out, my company offered a few paid internship positions for data entry, cold calling and other tasks that helped grease the wheels for the rest of the company. Back then, we tried the bigger recruitment sites but couldn’t find anyone green or hungry enough to start from the bottom. By putting our job postings on local college campuses, we were able to find the help we needed.” ~ Jared Weitz, United Capital Source Inc.

13. Trade Groups

“Industry-focused websites and media are usually great resources to find candidates. If there are trade groups or organizations for your industry, then post your job ad with them. For example, if you have a law firm, post your employment ad on local bar organization platforms. This will allow you to target professionals in your industry and eliminate the candidates with no experience.” ~ Matthew Podolsky, Florida Law Advisers, P.A.

14. Closed Facebook Marketing Groups

“As they say, personal recommendations mean everything. The problem is, there aren’t many ways to get such recommendations online. However, thanks to social media platforms like Facebook, there are closed groups out there of trusted users and companies. Should you be in any of these groups, it’s a great way to get other trusted users and individuals to vouch for your company or brand as well.” ~ Zac Johnson, Blogger

15. Your Own Personal Network

“When searching for great candidates, few people let their personal networks and communities know of their needs. One of the first things you should do is alert your personal networks and communities of your open positions. You’ll be surprised how many great candidates will be referred to you.” ~ Antonio Neves, THINQACTION Inc.