Learn Social Media Marketing for Your Small Business at Upcoming Event in San Diego

According to eMarketer digital media advertising will eclipse traditional advertising in 2019.
And digital advertising features prominently in a three-day Social Media Marketing World event in San Diego. Small businesses looking to learn the latest marketing techniques should consider this event a priority.
There will be 17 tracks and workshops addressing virtually all there is to know about social media marketing.
Topics includes Facebook Ads, Facebook organic marketing, Instagram marketing, analytics, video creation, YouTube for business, messenger bots, live video, social strategy and more.
Ninety-minute professional development workshops will cover everything from copywriting to visual marketing, video production, personal branding, augmented reality and more.
More than 7,000 small and large business marketers from across all industries attend the event. In 2018, big brands at the event included Best Buy, Bose, CBS, Caterpillar, Cisco, and Colgate Palmolive to name a few.
You can attend live from Wednesday, March 20 to Friday, March 22, 2019, at the San Diego Convention Center.
If you can’t make it to San Diego, you can buy a Virtual Ticket and get access to all the recordings of the events, all the marketing sessions, the keynotes and every workshop.
Social Media Marketing World
March 20, 2019, San Dieg, CA
Discover the best social media marketing techniques from the world’s top experts. Experience three phenomenal days with the best social marketers, discover the latest tactics, and master social media in 2019. Join 7,000 fellow marketers and influencers at the mega-conference designed to empower you with business-building ideas — brought to you by Social Media Examiner.
Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop
April 23, 2019, Boston, MA/USA
Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)
Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5
April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Florida/USA
For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.
You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!
Image: Shutterstock/small>