Meemim Shuts Down But Users Can Keep Accounts Until 2020

In an emailed notice, Meemim said their platform will be retired at the end of February 2019. This will give existing clients a grace period of about a month to find an alternative knowledge management solution as well as migrate their data.

Meemim said customers will have to move the data between the systems manually because of the cost involved in providing data extracts. This is an important point to remember because the back-end infrastructure will be shut down at the end of the month. It means no data will be stored or made available beyond that point.

If you have been using Meemim to share and store information by your organization, make sure you download it as soon as possible. Delaying the download to the last minute may cause problems if there is increased traffic or any other technical glitch, so plan accordingly.

The decommissioning of Meemim applies to free users. The company said paying customers will be able to use the system until 2020 or longer.

Meemim

Built in 2015, Meemim was designed as a way for teams and people in an organization to share knowledge.

The company said the closure comes even though it experienced some growth, but not enough to achieve the scale needed to make it a viable enterprise. The support of Microsoft is what kept it up and running, which has now ended.

Looking for an Alternative Provider?

With collaboration now an essential part of today’s workforce, knowledge management tools are a reliable way of bringing information together under one platform and make it accessible.

Even though Meemim will no longer be available, there are many companies in the marketplace which provide similar services.

Here are some of the other options: Atlassian Confluence, ProProfs Knowledge Base, Bloomfire, and Freshdesk Freshworks.