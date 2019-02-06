About Us   |   Advertise

In the Spotlight: Scorpion Protective Coatings Takes the Sting Out of Protecting Your Truck

by In Small Biz Spotlight 0
Spotlight: Scorpion Protective Coatings Built a Business Around a Very Specific Niche

Trucks may benefit from protective coating over the bed, windows and other surfaces. Scorpion Protective Coatings has built an entire business around this niche.

The company found ways to expand and grow during a recession. And the business maintains some unique team traditions as well. Learn more about Scorpion Protective Coating in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells protective coatings, truck bed liners, and window film.

Marketing Director Beau Battin told Small Business Trends his company sells most of its products to the automotive market. However, many manufacturing facilities have found uses for the coating, too.

Business Niche

Providing exceptional customer service.

“Scorpion’s market is competitive and we compete against well known brands,” Battin says. “When we got into the industry, because of the existing well known name brands, we had to set ourselves apart with more than a just an outstanding product.”

How the Business Got Started

Out of a desire to improve the industry.

Battin explains, “It grew from a privately developed protective coating installation into the World Headquarters for a customer base around the globe. As a family owned business, the formula was developed with the idea that we can do it better!”

Biggest Win

The decision to invest and expand during the recession.

Battin says, “Scorpion added a new product line and increased marketing efforts and emerged from the recession with better marketing share and name recognition.”

Biggest Risk

Expanding the product line during a recession.

Battin adds, “If this had failed, it would have put the company in a precarious position to even move forward. The end result is that the Window Film Division of Scorpion is now bigger than the bed liner and coatings side of the company.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing.

Battin says, “100K would allow for so much increased branding and opportunity to better serve our dealers.”

Team Tradition

Ugly sweater contest.

Battin explains, “We have several annual traditions here at Scorpion HQ. Yet, the event that get the most attention every year is our Ugly Sweater Contest. We did an Ugly Sweater contest years ago before everyone else did one. We promote the contest through social media and our email distribution list.”

Favorite Quote

“If everything seems under control, your just not going fast enough.” -Mario Andretti

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program

Images: Scorpion Protective Coatings; Top Image: Clayton Tomasino, CEO – Jody Knight, National Training Manager – Beau Battin, Marketing Director – Josh Buis, COO Zac Remsburg,Sales Manager

