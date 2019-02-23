Upcoming Workshop Focuses on Voice of the Customer

Because of the way in which consumers can now interact with the companies they do business with, listening to their voices is extremely important.
The so-called Voice of the Customer (VOC) remains an excellent way to collect feedback consumers share about their experiences and expectations from a brand.
Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop will teach you how you can use VOC research to accelerate your marketing efforts.
The workshop has a live and interactive format to build skills you can use in the real world with hands-on activities and practice exercises. This includes exposing participants to the latest techniques using machine learning and journey mapping as well as access to online VOC toolkit of job aids, templates and knowledge resources for completing a VOC project successfully.
Some of the topics of the workshop include identifying the right customers to interview, selecting the best research methodologies, analyzing customer interviews to extract customer needs, using quantitative methodologies to prioritize needs for product development, and more.
The training workshop is going to be held on October 16-17, 2019 at the University Club of Chicago.
If you click the register button and enter Discount Code SMALLBIZ you will get $100 off.
