Upcoming Workshop Focuses on Voice of the Customer

Because of the way in which consumers can now interact with the companies they do business with, listening to their voices is extremely important.

The so-called Voice of the Customer (VOC) remains an excellent way to collect feedback consumers share about their experiences and expectations from a brand.

Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop will teach you how you can use VOC research to accelerate your marketing efforts.

The workshop has a live and interactive format to build skills you can use in the real world with hands-on activities and practice exercises. This includes exposing participants to the latest techniques using machine learning and journey mapping as well as access to online VOC toolkit of job aids, templates and knowledge resources for completing a VOC project successfully.

Some of the topics of the workshop include identifying the right customers to interview, selecting the best research methodologies, analyzing customer interviews to extract customer needs, using quantitative methodologies to prioritize needs for product development, and more.

The training workshop is going to be held on October 16-17, 2019 at the University Club of Chicago.

If you click the register button and enter Discount Code SMALLBIZ you will get $100 off.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Social Media Marketing World

March 20, 2019, San Dieg, Calif.

Discover the best social media marketing techniques from the world’s top experts. Experience three phenomenal days with the best social marketers, discover the latest tactics, and master social media in 2019. Join 7,000 fellow marketers and influencers at the mega-conference designed to empower you with business-building ideas — brought to you by Social Media Examiner.

Elevate Your Digital Influence

April 13, 2019, Issaquah, Wash.

Are you ready to grow your business? Join us and learn how to put together a PR plan and leverage what you are doing on social to grow your level of influence. Are you ready to be a leader in your marketplace? #ElevateYourDigitalInfluence

Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop

April 23, 2019, Boston, Mass.

Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5

April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Fla.

For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.

You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.