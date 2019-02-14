What is a Mind Map and Can It Help You Organize Your Small Business?

A mind map is essentially a diagram used to visually organize information, designed to help businesses improve brainstorming sessions, as well as collaboration and communication.

A mind map can be used by businesses to brainstorm thoughts and ideas organically. By plotting ideas into a diagram, you can turn often complex, monotonous information into an organized, colorful and memorable centralized format.

There are hordes of mind mapping tools available to small businesses, designed to enhance project cooperation, collaboration, clarity and efficiency.

Apps like MindMeister, MindGenius, MindManager and Creately, allow businesses to use diagram templates or create from scratch to craft visual cues designed to ensure teams process and retain information better.

By visualizing ideas, concepts and information, mind maps help people follow conversations and contribute in meetings for efficiently and effectively.

Mind mapping is increasingly being used as an alternative to more traditional ways of presenting, such as using flip charts or PowerPoint.

Increase Productivity

By allowing the free flow of ideas in a controlled manner and creating easy visualization, mind mapping can reduce the completion time of different tasks, thereby significantly boosting a team’s productivity.

Research by specialist Chuck Frey, reveals businesses that the use of this tool for meetings, presentations, planning and more, increasedproductivity by an average 25%.

Many advocates also claim that 20 hours of work can be accomplished in just six hours simply by using mind mapping software.

Enhance Meetings

As well as increased productivity, using mind mapping can be a vital tool in enhancing meetings. For example, mind mapping shows keywords and important points instantly, meaning meeting participants are less likely to miss anything.

This visual type of presenting helps others visualize, which can improve memory, meaning participants are more likely to remember important points raised at a meeting.

Optimize Project Management

From coordinating multiple, often remote teams, keeping on top of workflows, and ensuring every part of a project is communicated and collaborated so that deadlines are met, and products are finished on time, project management essentially deals with organized chaos.

Mind mapping can be used to simplify tasks and create simple to-do lists. Advanced mind mapping tools enable users to insert specific task information, making project management easier and more efficient.

From ‘professional doodling’ that enables employees to present and discuss plans with a colorful, visualized diagram, to task delegation in which an entire map or perhaps just one or two branches represent which team members are responsible for different tasks, to brainstorming sessions and being used as a note-taking tool, mind mapping software is an invaluable tool in helping small businesses get more organized through optimized project management.

Improve Collaboration and Communication

Collaboration and communication can also be improved through mind mapping. Using online tools can be an effective way for teams to collaborate, communicate and share ideas and concepts, particularly for teams that work remotely from different locations.

Mind Mapping for Creative Thinking and Innovation

Creative thinking and innovation are two of the most important requirements for sustained small business success. With spatial layouts and image and icon libraries, producing a mind map is an effective way for businesses to come up with creative, innovative ways to brainstorm an issue, deliver a marketing campaign, develop a new product, or make a pitch.

By transforming huge lists of often tedious and complex information into a highly organized, memorable and colorful pictorial representations, mind maps help stimulate ideas and nurture creativity and innovation within a small business.

Mind mapping is not difficult for businesses to master and, once they have, this form of visual outlining, provides a powerful tool to create greater organization, efficiency, productivity, creativity and innovation.