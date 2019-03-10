10 Tips for Updating Your Small Biz Strategies with New Innovations

Updated tech is extremely important for small business efficiency. Even if your general strategies remain the same, new innovations and trends can impact how you deploy them. To help you update everything from customer service to social media marketing, here are some insights from members of the online small business community.

Build a Machine Learning Chatbot for Your Business

Chatbots can be extremely helpful for small businesses looking to automate parts of their customer service processes. Machine learning has led to many helpful innovations to make these chatbots even more useful. Read about the options and how your business can benefit in this Azoft post by Ivan Ozhiganov.

Embrace Digital Marketing Trends

There are hoards of new technology making an impact on marketing today. If you want your business to stay ahead of the competition, you need to embrace new trends and stay on top of innovation. In this CoSchedule Blog post, Ann Smarty dives into some of today’s trends and goes over how you can embrace them in your business.

Improve Your Internal Linking Strategy

Internal links can have a major impact on the SEO of your blog or website, but many small businesses overlook this part of their strategy. To learn how to improve, here are some tips from Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging. You can also see commentary from members of the BizSugar community here.

Deliver Loyalty Campaigns with Amazon Moments

Amazon is constantly innovating with new tech, and some of those innovations may be useful to small businesses as well. Amazon Moments is one new offering that small online retailers can use to facilitate loyalty campaigns. Learn more about the offering and how it can benefit your business in this Marketing Land post by Amy Gesenhues.

Learn How to Think About SEO

SEO as a concept has been around for years, but the exact strategies and minutiae are constantly changing. However, the way you think about your company’s search engine strategy is actually one of the most important components. Neil Patel elaborates in this blog post.

Make an Omnichannel Business

One of the major trends for businesses of all sizes today is the impact of the omnichannel business. Creating a strategy that allows you to interact with customers in a variety of different ways can be incredibly beneficial. Ben Mulholland goes into more detail about the concept and how to employ this strategy in this post on the Process Street blog.

Measure the ROI of Your Social Media Marketing

Your business has likely already started using social media marketing to some degree. But have you actually determined how much your time and monetary investments have helped your business. This is an important next step, which Ivan Widjaya of SMB CEO details in this post.

Use These eCommerce Shipping Software Solutions

If you run an ecommerce business, there are plenty of different solutions available to help you manage your shipping. It’s important to choose one that meets your specific needs and offers updated technology. Here are some of the options from Eyal Katz on the Namogoo blog. You can also see reaction from the BizSugar community here.

Look Out for Trends in Google Video Ads

Video marketing has been a popular strategy for businesses in recent years. But now, video advertising with Google may be something for more small companies to look into. If you’re interested in learning more about the trends in this area, read this Search Engine Watch post by Mike Ncube.

Keep These Email Marketing Best Practices in Mind

Email marketing is another strategy that certainly isn’t new for small businesses. But it’s still important to update your specific practices regularly. To make the most of your email marketing campaigns in 2019, check out this GetResponse post by Michal Leszczynski.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.