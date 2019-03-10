10 Tips to Help You Create a Smart Business

Smart companies aren’t just those that have intelligent leaders. They also have systems, tools and proper planning in place that allow every department or function to run together seamlessly. To become a smart company, you need to integrate smart ideas into every facet of your business. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community.

Manage Your Website Effectively

Your website is one of the most important tools your small business has. To manage it effectively, you need access to the right tools. In this WP Buffs post, Brenda Barron provides a full explanation and walk-through of GoDaddy Pro, so you can see if it may be helpful for your business.

Don’t Let Downers Kill Your Business

Part of running a smart company is eliminating any factors that may be slowing you down. Sometimes, the people around you may be causing problems. Other times, the problem may be within yourself. Martin Zwilling discusses this idea further in this Startup Professionals Musings post.

Turn Your Blog Posts into Videos in Minutes

Smart companies make the most of their content and their time. You can do both by repurposing blog posts into videos using the quick strategy outlined in this Pixel Productions post by Chris London. Members of the BizSugar community also shared thoughts on the post here.

Use These Helpful Organization and Productivity Apps

No matter what your small business goals are, you need strategies for getting things done. Luckily, there are plenty of tools and apps available for improving organization and productivity. In this Crowdspring post, Amanda Bowman goes over some of the top options for small businesses today.

Do This Before You Start Looking for a Franchise Business

If you’re thinking about jumping into the world of franchise ownership, there are many preparatory steps you should take first. Before you even start looking at franchise opportunities, Joel Libava of The Franchise King recommends you do one specific thing. Read this post for more.

Add These 3 Team Members To Your Lifestyle Business

The team members you choose for your business can make a big impact on your success over time. If you run a lifestyle business, there are specific types of employees that you just can’t live without, according to Neil Duncan. He elaborates in this Biz Epic post.

Make These Key Considerations to Succeed on Amazon

Amazon offers a unique opportunity for small businesses to reach tons of online consumers quickly and easily. But like any platform, there are specific things you need to do in order to be found easily. Check out this Search Engine Land post by Ginny Marvin for more information on this topic.

Choose the Right Conversion Method for Your Business

Your business can change over time. So the structure and location that you choose at first may need to also change. In this CorpNet post, Nellie Akalp explores the differences between statutory conversion and business domestication so you can best choose the option that’s applicable to your business.

Use This Simple SEO Checklist

SEO allows more potential customers to find you, which is essential for any smart company. To get a handle on your SEO, check out this checklist from Nikola Roza of Inspire to Thrive. Then see what BizSugar members had to say about the post here.

Integrate Everything Like a Smart Company

Today’s businesses have so many different options for tools and technology. But all of that can be a bit overwhelming. So many smart companies are finding ways to integrate all of those tools into fewer solutions and dashboards. If you want to take advantage of this tactic for your own business, read this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Ramon Ray.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.