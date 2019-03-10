10 Ways to Improve Your Business, Online and Offline

To run a successful business in 2019, you need to incorporate both online and offline strategies. For everything from marketing to managing your team, it’s important to know the options and requirements to build a thriving business. Here are a wide array of tips from the online small business community to help you manage both the online and offline parts of your business.

Make Promos More Prominent with Google My Business Offers

Google My Business recently unveiled “Offers,” a new view for customers that could help local businesses make promotions a bit more prominent. To learn about this new feature and how to effectively take advantage of it, check out this Bright Local post by Jamie Pitman.

Create a Winning Profile, Online and Off

Most businesses today exist in both the online and offline world. Even if your customers only really interact with you online, there are some offline concepts that likely impact your day-to-day. If you want to create a winning profile in both of these worlds, read this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling.

Learn from Top Marketing Emails

Email marketing has been around for a long time and so many businesses use it as part of their strategy. But some companies have found unique ways through the years to make emails stand out. In this GetResponse post, Michal Leszczynski goes over some of these examples and talks about the lessons that other marketers can learn from them.

Read These Quotes About Risk Taking

Risk is a part of running any type of business. Whether you’re staying small with an online business or attempting to grow a brand with physical locations around the world, you may need some inspiration. Here, Joel Libava of The Franchise King has compiled some quotes that could help. And you can see thoughts from the BizSugar community here.

Write Marketing Copy That Gets Results

Whether you’re writing for a blog or traditional media, the strength of your marketing copy can have a major impact on your success. In this Crowdspring post, Katie Lundin offers some tips for creating marketing copy that can actually get results and help you grow your business.

Learn All About Payroll Processing

Whether you run a business that’s mainly online or off, you need to understand your legal and financial requirements. If you have a team, that means you have to know about payroll processing. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet dives into the concept here and shares all the details you need to know as a business owner.

Increase Engagement with Social Media Giveaways

People love getting free stuff. This was true before the rise of social media and it’s still true today. So if you’re looking to increase engagement on these platforms, why not utilize this concept. This Social Media HQ post by David Webb explores how you can most effectively use giveaways on social media.

Consider Current Mobile Trends

Mobile technology is making an impact on online businesses as well as brick and mortar shops. If you want to make use of this technology for your own business, it helps to look at what others in the industry are achieving. Here’s a rundown of the current trends from Vikas Gulati on the Marketing Land blog.

Know the Ups and Downs of Social Media

Whether you’re building a business around social media or just using it on a daily basis, being an entrepreneur requires a deep understanding of the tools and trends that surround these platforms. In this post, Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media details some of the best and worst things that come with working in the industry. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Grow Your Declining Google Traffic

Even if you experience a lull in online traffic, you can take that as an opportunity to learn and grow your business. To make the most of the situation and bring your online business back up to speed, you can learn some valuable lessons by diving into Neil Patel’s story.

