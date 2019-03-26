The 25 Best Affiliate Marketing Companies in 2019

Small businesses need a simple way to recruit marketers to help sell products. And small online marketers need a simple way to gain commission from the traffic they drive. Affiliate marketing solves both problems.

Affiliate marketing involves marketing someone else’s goods and services for a commission. Small businesses can use this model to market their products. Or affiliate marketing can earn revenue for a small business like a web publisher.

Experts predict the spend on affiliate marketing could hit $8.2 billion USD by 2022. So here are 25 of the best affiliate marketing companies for 2019.

Affiliate Marketing Companies to Consider

eBay Partner Network

The eBay Partner Network has been around for a long time. And the commission rates are up to 70% of the auction fees. But the auction template itself might turn small businesses people away.

Jet

This affiliate marketing program sells everything including groceries. And the commission rate is 2.5%. Jet offers free returns and free shipments over $35. So it may serve smaller food retailers well.

Amazon Associates

Amazon Associates offers an overwhelming number of products. The fixed standard program fee stands at 10% for women’s fashions. And that rate represents the highest. The program makes over 1 million products available. So this make the Amazon affiliate program a possibble choice for lots of small businesses.

Gearbest

Gearbest offers Chinese electronics in its store. And joining their affiliate program costs nothing.

GoDaddy

Web marketers looking to make extra should pay attention here. Because GoDaddy offers a 40% commission. And the service remains popular with Web designers.

HostGator

HostGator offers big time web hosting with a large affiliate opportunity. And you can earn $125 per signup.

ShareASale

You’ll find over 1000 exclusive merchants on ShareASale. The company also enjoys a good reputation for paying commissions on a regular basis.

ClickBank

These folks specialize in delivering lifestyle products worldwide with a team of digital marketing associates. And the program effectively teams the best products with digital marketers reaching their target audience.

Rakuten

Rakuten offers another opportunity for businesses seeking to drive customers their way. Because the company offers commissions in the form of cash back to customers who buy from you.

CJ Affiliate

CJ Affiliate maintains 15 offices worldwide. And the company enjoys relationships with some major brands. Partner with big names like GoPro to earn commissions for your small marketing business in the digital space.

Wide Markets

If you’re an online business looking to get involved with an ecommerce specific affiliate marketing program. Wide Markets is the one for you. As a publisher, you can get access to budgets from 11 thousand advertisers.

CPAmatica

CPAmatica is an affiliate network based in the Ukraine. They offer a variety of payment methods that includes Paxum and Payoneer.

Commission Factory

Commission Factory boasts “little to no barrier to entry.” And the company offers an ever expanding user base. Their software works in real time to show you your stats.

Skimlinks

Skimlinks has a great selection of retail merchants and offers a 25% commission percentage. The platform offers ease of use and regular payments. But some judge its dashboard mediocre.

Avangate

This cloud based affiliate network services over 180 countries. Avangate was built to tackle items like subscription billing and global payments.

FlexOffers

FlexOffers provides 20 million products that cover both digital and physical goods. Commission rates vary by the vendor but there are some big brands. There’s an easy to understand contract.

MoreNiche

If having lots of skin in the affiliate marketing game is what you’re looking for, MoreNiche has been in the business since 1999. Bi weekly payments and live earning stats are available.

MunchEye

You can use MunchEye to advertise and/or promote launches. Featured launches costs $200 per.

Tradedoubler

If volume in active publishers ( the small business that actually place affiliate links on their websites) is what you ‘re looking for consider this. Tradedoubler has 180,000 active publishers and 20 years of experience.

JVZoo

This is an award winning affiliate marketing company. The JVZoo website says they’ve been recognized by Inc.5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in America. Small business can boost their traffic by advertising here too.

REI

REI offers a wide variety of trusted gear in the outdoor space. You’ll get access to a loyal customer base here of over 5 million .

BodyBuilding.com

There’s a lot to choose from in the Health and Fitness vertical. BodyBuilding.com pays 5% for returning customers and 15% for new ones. They’re also a trusted source in the industry.

iAffiliates

iAffiliates is a casino affiliate program, good for small businesses that want to do business with the likes of Casino.com. Their affiliate deals are customized with bi-monthly payments.

VetShop

This site offers animal supplements. VetShop offers customer service seven days a week and their commissions are 10 %.

CornerStorkBabyGifts

Baby gifts for sale at CornerStorkBabyGifts so you cant go wrong signing up to be an affiliate. Good commissions at 12% is another incentive.