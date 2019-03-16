Elevate Your Digital Influence with this Event

Today’s entrepreneurs must become proficient in marketing. Digital marketing tools include websites, social media, blogs and press releases (PR). Communicating with customers remains an essential part of running a business.

The Elevate Your Digital Influence event will teach you how to leverage larger media outlets. And the event will help build relationships with the media.

The all-day working event happens at the Providencia Pond Retreat in Issaquah, Washington. The event happens Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM PDT.

Marcelle Allen, owner of Dreamosity and Lynette Hoy, owner of Firetalker PR host the event. They share a combined 35 years of experience in the segment. And they will share this experience with you and teach you to be a more effective digital marketer.

They plan to cover a host of PR topics. These include how to make a PR Plan and set up your Pressroom or Newsroom. They also plan to share 12 tactics for elevating your influence and more.

Take part in drafting your own press release template. Draft social media posts that elevate your brand. Review interview questions and answers to use when interacting with the media. Learn more at this event as well.

Social Media Marketing World

March 20, 2019, San Dieg, Calif.

Discover the best social media marketing techniques from the world’s top experts. Experience three phenomenal days with the best social marketers, discover the latest tactics, and master social media in 2019. Join 7,000 fellow marketers and influencers at the mega-conference designed to empower you with business-building ideas — brought to you by Social Media Examiner.

Elevate Your Digital Influence

April 13, 2019, Issaquah, Wash.

Are you ready to grow your business? Join us and learn how to put together a PR plan and leverage what you are doing on social to grow your level of influence. Are you ready to be a leader in your marketplace? #ElevateYourDigitalInfluence

Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop

April 23, 2019, Boston, Mass.

Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5

April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Fla.

For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.

You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

