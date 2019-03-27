Messaging is at the core of Facebook’s future, according to Mark Zuckerberg just last week.

Facebook’s CEO announced a vision of “a privacy-focused messaging and social networking platform” where people can communicate securely.

Notice how messaging takes the center spotlight?

Essentially, this doubles down on another of Facebook’s recent announcements — the social networking giant is working to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, another move where messaging stands at the heart of Facebook’s future.

Here is a quick breakdown of Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement and why messaging should be playing a key part in your marketing.

People Like Facebook Messenger … And It’s Good for Business

Mark Zuckerberg said that “private messaging, ephemeral stories, and small groups are by far the fastest growing areas of online communication.”

Again, one-to-one messaging comes first.

People like Messenger. We use messaging apps more than open social networks, we prefer private messages to public posts, and more people are jumping on messaging each day.

Private messaging is more intimate than other communication options. It allows for personalized, one-on-one conversations, a communication trend.

When privacy is at the focus on an instant messaging system, it can also alleviate fears of privacy intrusions (historically a challenge for Facebook).

Facebook will be shifting toward private and encryption-protected messaging options, which people prefer.

As a marketer, taking advantage of Facebook Messenger marketing means you are where people want you to be. You are speaking their language.

And Facebook is acknowledging that messaging is their focus too, because it’s where customer preferences (and you can bet, profits) lie.

Facebook leadership is prioritizing better messaging, and marketers can follow their lead.

Businesses’ Reach on Messaging Apps Is Poised to Explode

In January, we learned about the InstaWhatEnger merger, where Facebook is reenvisioining its three messaging services as integrated platforms.

The ability of marketers to reach customers across platforms through a single chat marketing platform is a boon for businesses.

You won’t have to maintain a separate presence on each service. Instead, you can reach users on all three platforms from one management platform.

If you want to know what the future of social networking looks like, this announcement from Mark Zuckerberg is a great clue.

As Facebook is dedicating more time, energy, and resources to messaging, you can too.

Although there’s a lot to do before his new vision becomes a reality, you can get started with Messenger and chatbot building now.

You can be at the forefront of each new and exciting new chapter in communication technology.

Fire up your Facebook Messenger marketing campaigns today, ensuring your marketing efforts meet expectations and that you can communicate with customers where they want, when they want, and how they want.

Republished by permission. Original here.