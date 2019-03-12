25+ Google Tricks (Guaranteed You Won't Know All of Them!)

Think you know everything Google is capable of?

Think again.

Google is so much more than a search engine.

You can use it as a unicorn tool do everything from converting currencies to tracking your physical location, all without ever leaving the confines of Google.

Keep reading to discover Google tricks, including lesser-known hacks, time-savers, Easter eggs and search shortcuts.

Google Tricks

1. Use Google as a Timer and Stopwatch

You can use Google as a timer or stopwatch with a simple query.

Enter a search phrase like “set timer for 15 minutes” and you’ll see Google do just that.

2. Pinpoint the Time of Sunrise and Sunset

Enter “sunrise in” or “sunset in” followed by a geographic location in Google to find out what time you can expect the sun to rise or set.

For example: “Sunset in Los Angeles.”

3. Weather Forecast

Check the weather to know if it’s a good time to go out or do something outdoors.

Enter “weather in + geographic location” in Google.

For example: “Weather in New York.”

4. Use Google to Calculate a Tip

Search for “tip calculator” to have Google help you with calculating exactly how much you should leave as a tip.

5. Convert Currencies

Google can help you with how much one currency is in another currency.

Type in “amount + currency A to currency B.”

For example: “20 USD to JPY.”

6. Books Written by Favorite Authors

If you’re looking for books by a specific author, simply type in “books written by + author name.”

For example: “books written by Salman Rushdie.”

You’ll get a carousel showcasing their work.

7. Calculator

You can use Google as a calculator if you don’t have one lying around.

Just type in a formula and have Google calculate it for you.

8. Find the Origin of Any Word

Want to know the etymology of a word?

Google can help with that, too.

Put “Etymology + word” to discover the origin of any word.

9. Use Double Quotes to Find an Exact Search Phrase

If you wish to make your search more exacting, you can enclose your search phrase in double quotes.

That will make Google search for results that contain only that exact phrase.

10. Results from a Specific Site

Use “query + site:website.com” to get search results only from that specified website.

For example: “marketing tips site:mobilemonkey.com.”

11. Use OR Operator to Find Two Different Things At Once

Search for two different things at once with the OR operator.

For example: “Iphone OR Android.”

12. Use AND Operator to Get Results Containing Two Specific Items

If you’re looking for search results that contain both two of your queries, use the AND operator.

For example: “chatbot AND messenger.”

13. Search by File Type

You may be searching for a particular file type on Google.

Enter “query + filetype:extension.”

For example: “Truecaller filetype:apk.”

14. Find Related Websites

If you’re looking for websites related to a specific website, use “related:website.com.”

For example: “related:facebook.com.”

15. TBT: Google in 1998

Type “Google in 1998” and the search engine will automatically show you what the search engine looked like the year it was created.

16. Discover Fun Facts

Are you bored at the moment?

You can type “fun facts” or “I’m feeling curious” in Google and get some awesome trivia factoids.

17. Do a Barrel Roll

If you haven’t tried this yet, get on it.

Type “do a barrel roll” into Google and watch the magic unfold.

18. Look at Old Accounts with Inactive Account Manager

Google’s Inactive Account Manager lets you look at accounts you may have in Google that are not being used.

You can then delete accounts you’re no longer using or make them active again.

19. Adjust Your Ad Settings

Did you know you can choose what type of ads you want to show up on your browser.

Head to ad settings and adjust the ad types you see.

20. Report a Gmail User

Unwanted or abusive emails on Gmail can be problematic.

You can report them to Google using this form and Google will deal with the problem for you.

21. Use Startpage

StartPage isn’t actually a Google-owned trick, but it’s still a good service to know about.

StartPage is like an incognito version of the Google search engine — your searches there are totally anonymous, and StartPage pulls results from Google itself.

Unlike the incognito version of Google, however, your IP address is not tracked or stored, giving you more security.

22. Download Search History

You can obtain a list of all the search queries you’ve entered throughout your history of using Google.

This is super helpful if you’re trying to track down a particular webpage you visited but can’t recall the name of.

23. Make Sure Your Downloads are Safe

Google’s safe browsing site status tool can check if a file you wish to download is safe.

24. Google Newspaper Archive

Google Newspaper Archive is pretty much the most comprehensive online news file there is.

You can read newspapers from 1798 to present day from all over the world.

25. Google Timeline History

You can use Google Timeline History to see where you have been at a particular date and time.

If you need to be able to track your own whereabouts, then this is a powerful tool.

26. Google Trends

Google Trends is an excellent tool for identifying the hottest topics at the moment from around the world.

Digital marketing mastermind Neil Patel considers it one of his top seven marketing tools.

Like Neil, you can use Google trends to identify topics to incorporate into your content strategy.

27. Google Password Manager

Google Password Manager is one of the most convenient features on Google.

You can have Google save passwords for your various online accounts.

It makes having different passwords for different accounts easier to manage.

Just make sure your Google password itself is both secure and easy enough to recall.

Republished by permission. Original here.