In the News: Surveys Provide Mixed Message about Small Business Outlook

We usually like to keep things crystal clear for small business owners. But this week, we got some confusing data. And it involves the U.S. economy and small business.

One one hand, you have this new survey showing 43% of small business owners are getting ready for a recession.

Now, we’ve heard for months that the economic upturn was at least slowing. There were hints of a possible recession but it was hard to focus on that when the economic news had been so positive.

But this latest survey shows that fears of a recession seem more real now. Or is it that this many people — combined with those actual worries about a recession — fear this good roll can’t last forever?

Because if you look at this other survey we got this week, it tells another tale altogether.

The Bank of American Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight for 2018 reveals that 87% of Hispanic business owners actually plan to expand their business in 2019. That’s not something you do in a recession, normally.

The best thing to do here is to carry on about your business. Don’t completely ignore sentiment surveys like this because they could be spotting a trend that could impact your business. But the last thing you want to do is let worry over numbers like the first survey impede the growth you have planned for your small business.

For the rest of the week in small business headlines, check out our weekly news and information roundup below:

Marketing Tips

10 Most Well Guarded Secrets about Marketing to Baby Boomers

Baby Boomers are that generation that were born between 1946 and 1964. According to the US Census Bureau, over the next decade the number of 50+ Americans will grow by 16 million. That’s three times the pace of younger groups like Millennials.

Small Biz Spotlight

In the Spotlight: Boutique Marketing Agency Creates Big Impression with Small Shop Feel

Some entrepreneurs are naturally creative. Others are mostly data driven. But you need both approaches in your marketing efforts if you want to be successful over a long period of time. Especially in today’s online business environment, you need to work hard to find ways to stand apart from the millions of other businesses out there.

Startup

Veem Unveils Tariff Relief Program to Ease Small Business Trade Concerns

Veem recently unveiled a program designed to help companies affected by the U.S. China trade war. The company operates a financing and payments platform for businesses. The Veem Tariff Relief program offers users up to $1,000 in rebates to cover the cost of tariffs. This helps businesses when purchasing supplies or goods from overseas.

74% of Business Owners Prepare to Take Big Risks this Year

The US economy continues to flourish. But data shows tariffs beginning to weigh on businesses of all sizes. Yet, 74% of small and medium-sized businesses seem willing to take big risks this year to ensure their success. The data comes from the third annual Global SME Pulse: Smart Strategies to Improve the Bottom Line.

Make Better Presentation Slides With This New Tool

Since 1987, millions of professionals, students, and everyone in between has been using PowerPoint to create presentations slides for conferences, sales meetings, quarterly meetings and more. I know because I’ve done just that. However, for the past few months, I’ve been testing out and actively using a new presentation design tool called Beautiful.ai.

Small Business Success Story: Barbers Make $180K a Year in Booming West Texas

Barbers are earning as much as $180,000 a year in West Texas, one of the hottest job markets in the country, The Wall Street Journal reports. Barber Salary in Texas Skyrockets An oil boom that has taken hold over the Permian Basin is leading to so much economic activity and expansion, the area can barely keep pace.

48% of Businesses Think They’re Not Big Enough to be Targeted for Fraud

Complacency remains one of the most dangerous behaviors among small business owners. And this makes businesses vulnerable to online fraud and other hacking activities. Small Business Fraud Statistics A report from Emailage reveals 48% of small businesses in the US and Canada think they’re not big enough to be a target of online fraud. Yet statistics debunk this myth.

Technology Trends

What is a Softphone and How Can it Benefit Your Small Business?

Anyone who has spent time looking into a business phone service has probably heard of a softphone. So, chances are you’ve already asked yourself, what is a softphone? How does it differ from regular IP phones? And do you really need one? Keep reading for the answers to all of those questions, and more.