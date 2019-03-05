Want more social media buzz for your brand or business?

How to Increase Social Traffic

Here are my seven best tips for getting more social engagement and social traffic in 2019.

1. Install a Facebook Customer Chatbot

You know those customer chat widgets that pop up on the bottom of a website?

You can take them to the next level with a Facebook Messenger website widget.

It functions the same way as a normal website chat, but with an added bonus: Every time a customer chats with you, they have to opt in to Facebook Messenger communications.

That means you can get contact information from them and follow up with them down the road.

Every time someone talks with you via site chat, you’ll automatically gain a new Facebook Messenger contact, and that’s a huge win.

Upgrading your old customer chat to a Facebook Messenger customer chatbot is a unicorn move you should pounce on.

2. Point to Your Social Media Accounts From Your Website

Having social icons that link out to your social media channels is an easy way to broadcast your social media channels to your website visitors.

Ideally, you’ll be able to add them prominently above the fold, so it’s impossible for visitors to miss them!

3. Make Your Content Easy to Share on Social Media

Make it simple for users to share your content on social media.

Add “Share This!” buttons to any blog post, infographic, video, podcast, or any other engaging content you produce.

When you make it easy to share your content on social media, people will be far more likely to share it.

You can install a plug-in that adds share buttons on every page of your website, especially if you’re using a CMS that supports it.

4. Enable Comments

Enabling comments on your content allows users to interact with you directly from your site.

The comments section of popular posts can hold great discussions — just make sure your comment plug-in or widget has a way to automatically filter spam so the comments section doesn’t get overwhelmed with junk.

5. Make Sure Your Content Looks Good When Shared on Social

There’s a next step beyond just buttons that let users share your content.

You have to also make sure the content will look good once a user tries to share it.

Have you ever gone to share something on Facebook, only to find that the thumbnail or title was missing?

Chances are you probably stopped in your tracks and didn’t share it.

That’s why, as a digital marketer, it’s so key that you take the time to make sure when someone attempts to share your content, it looks like it’s supposed to.

Mark up the Open Graph tags with a super-clickable headline and attention-grabbing image that fits the proper dimensions of each network.

6. Add Click-to-Tweets Throughout Your Content

If you’ve never heard of a click-to-tweet, it’s a neat little tool that allows you to handcraft tweets featuring little snippets from a piece of content, like one line or a great quote.

When you insert click-to-tweets in your content, it makes it easy for readers to post a great tweet without even thinking about it — you’ve done the work for them.

The quote, image, headline, and link are already to go for them.

They just have to click and post!

There’s even a click-to-tweet WordPress plug-in that makes it super simple to craft click-to-tweets (though you can do without the plug-in, of course).

7. Have a Social Login

If you really want your website to go full-on social, then incorporate a social login to increase membership and participation in your website.

Give people benefits to joining your website through their social media accounts by letting them be able to comment and join discussions, customize their avatars, tweak their settings, buy from your shop, and so on.

Taking the extra steps to make sure your content is social media friendly, easily shareable, and, of course, worth sharing are unicorn moves for any brand or business. Always keep social traffic in mind!

Republished by permission. Original here.