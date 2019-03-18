2018 broke historic records in the world of venture capital — investors made more money, megafunds increased significantly and businesses sold for more than ever.

I’m proud to say that my first company, Wordstream, was among the big ticket acquisitions — I started it back in 2007 and last year I sold it to Gannet (the largest newspaper publisher in the U.S.) for $150 million.

The Latest Venture Capital Trends

If obtaining funding is on the horizon for you, here are 5 things you’ll want to know about the recent record-breaking growth of venture capital.

1. Fundraising has significantly increased since 2013.

If you have already perfected your unicorn business and are looking to expand, there is no doubt that firms will heavily invest.

In 2018, fundraising skyrocketed to a total of $55.5 billion, according to PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.

This is a significant increase from the total average of $33.6 billion between 2013 and 2017.

Such numbers have made it possible for more megafunds to thrive as well.

Last year, there were 11 venture funds rising to or over $1 billion and the investment management company, Tiger Global, raised close to $4.0 billion alone.

With all this money being raised, your business is sure to receive financial support if pitched to the right investors.

2. Capital investment is at an all-time high.

Do you know the amount of overall capital invested in rising companies last year?

$131 billion.

2018 was the first time that capital investment surpassed the $100 billion figure since 2000, a pinnacle year during the dot com boom.

This extraordinary amount was poured into almost 9,000 US startups.

Such hefty investments ultimately gives companies a greater chance of succeeding.

For example, GitHub was acquired in 2018 for $7.5 billion and was considered a major exit within the market.