7 Online Groups Entrepreneurs Should Consider Joining

Being an entrepreneur can sometimes feel isolating and lonely. Luckily, there are countless digital communities for business owners to join. Here they can connect with like-minded people who will celebrate their successes and help them through their struggles. To find out more, we asked members of Young Entrepreneur Council the following question:

“What is one public-facing group online that you recommend entrepreneurs follow for industry news and insights, management tips or growth advice?

Online Groups for Entrepreneurs

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Online Geniuses

“OnlineGeniuses.com is one of my favorite communities. It’s hosted on Slack and covers growth strategy, marketing and recruitment advice, tech, product discussions, and more. With over 16,000 members, it’s a vivid community featuring prominent entrepreneurs in their Ask Me Anything weekly sessions, running website teardowns and forming key partnerships in the digital space.” ~ Mario Peshev, DevriX

2. Facebook Ad Buyers

“For anyone running Facebook ads to grow their business, the Facebook Ad Buyers group is a must follow. It is the most informed source of information, and with the constant changes that impact performance, it can really help you stay ahead of the curve. Its members are also very good about providing feedback and answering questions, both basic and complex.” ~ Jonathan Long, Uber Brands

3. Bright Ideas and Entrepreneurs

“LinkedIn’s Bright Ideas and Entrepreneurs is a public group for entrepreneurs at all levels, including startups and angel investors. It has hundreds of thousands of members, and it is a good place to network, share ideas and get business insights.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

4. Indie Hackers

“Indie Hackers helps you learn from founders who have already gone through failures and how they are going to improve based on their experiences. It is a great forum for entrepreneurs to find like-minded people who will help them solve their challenges. I look back at this site to understand how I can either help new entrepreneurs with their challenges or how I can get help on my own.” ~ Sweta Patel, Startup Growth Mode

5. Lean Luxe

“Lean Luxe is one of the best resources for the luxury, retail and direct-to-consumer spaces. Aside from a great newsletter, the founder Paul has curated a very active Slack group. It’s true community, with members from every part of the ecosystem chatting and supporting each other.” ~ Aaron Schwartz, Passport

6. ProBlogger

“ProBlogger‘s Facebook community is a great resource for entrepreneurs wanting to improve their content marketing and SEO. It’s an active group where people give each other advice on how to improve their websites and blogs for higher conversions. The community is also a great opportunity to connect with other others in your industry and guest post on each other’s blogs.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

7. Executive Suite

“One great online group for entrepreneurs to follow is Executive Suite, which can be found on LinkedIn. It has more than 300,000 members, and by joining you can learn about being a better leader and making better business decisions. It comes with a wide variety of discussion boards as well.” ~ Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance