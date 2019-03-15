About Us   |   Advertise

Peterson Decided to Dispense with the Business Jargon and Get Right to the Point

I don’t really swear in my cartoons.

I’ve very very occasionally used mild language, but in my experience if you have to use profanity to sell a joke, the joke wasn’t that good to begin with.

I have to admit, I struggled with this cartoon a bit. “Damn” isn’t really swearing by most accounts, but you’d be surprised by some of the complaints I get.

I did consider “darn,” “rats,” and “crap” for this, but there’s just something about “damn” that punctuates this nicely. So it stuck. Complaints be damned.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

