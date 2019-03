I’ll admit, I’m not great with money.

I mean I do OK. All my bills are paid on time, I’ve got some savings, and my financial advisor has pretty much steered me in the right direction. But I’m not what you’d call a money guy.

I don’t really understand the stock market. I leave my taxes to my accountant. And the kids’ college funds confuse me no end. So I don’t do a lot of financial cartoons.

But even I can understand this one.