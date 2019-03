OK, this is a fairly standard gag. You take a familiar phrase, illustrate it literally instead of figuratively, and you’re good. Except that eggs are terrible to draw.

Seriously, try drawing one now. It’s not a circle, it’s not an oval, it’s this sort of oblong teardrop but not quite.

You know when it’s right, but it might take you 2 or 3 or 12 times to get that line to curve juuuuust right.

I guess that’s what you get when the gag comes easy.