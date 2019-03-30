This Event is for Women Entrepreneurs Only

Sorry guys, this is for women entrepreneurs only.
Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5 is going to be held in Daytona Beach, Florida to teach women entrepreneurs how to optimize their business to create a lifestyle they’ll love.
As the event hosts said, “You CAN create an income that isn’t 100% dependent on your time.”
Beachpreneurs Co-Founders Nicole Dean and Kelly McCausey are the hosts of the event. And they have held 8 Beach House Retreats and 5 Beach Camp Hotel Events.
Women across a range of expertise will speak during the three-day event. They will discuss social media, customer acquisition, improving communication and productivity, passive income and much more.
In addition to the speakers adviser will also lead topic tables.
Don’t miss this event in sunny Daytona Beach from April 12-14, 2019. Click the red button and register now.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Elevate Your Digital Influence
April 13, 2019, Issaquah, Wash.
Are you ready to grow your business? Join us and learn how to put together a PR plan and leverage what you are doing on social to grow your level of influence. Are you ready to be a leader in your marketplace? #ElevateYourDigitalInfluence
Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop
April 23, 2019, Boston, Mass.
Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)
Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5
April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Fla.
For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.
You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
More Events
- Planning for Retirement Seminar w. the New Tax Law in Salinas – April 2019
April 11, 2019, Salinas, Calif.
- Small Business Expo 2019 – PHILADELPHIA (April 12, 2019)
April 12, 2019, Philadelphia, Pa.
- ICAP 2019
April 15, 2019, Frankfurt, Germany
- 31st Annual Forum on Workplace Inclusion: Bridge the Gap
April 16, 2019, Minneapolis, Minn.
- 10th Annual Women’s Success Summit
April 18, 2019, Bellevue, Wash.
- Be Your Own Boss Class – Registration Deadline
April 19, 2019, Oakland, Calif.
- Transformational CISO Assembly in Nashville – April 2019
April 23, 2019, Nashville, Tenn.
- Lean Culture: From Ideation to Scale, How to Achieve Startup Traction
April 23, 2019, Palo Alto, Calif.
- Advancing Construction Analytics 2019
April 29, 2019, Lakewood, Colo.
- Small Business Expo 2019 – BOSTON (May 1, 2019)
May 01, 2019, Boston, Mass.
- Leadership Training at Microsoft
May 03, 2019, Washington, D.C.
- CCB TechShowcase
May 09, 2019, Milwaukee, Wis.
- Circular Summit 2019
May 09, 2019, Santa Rosa, Calif.
- DigiMarCon East 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
May 09, 2019, Online
- Small Business Expo 2019 – WASHINGTON D.C. (May 9, 2019)
May 09, 2019, Washington, D.C.
- Experiential Marketing Summit 2019
May 14, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Fearless in Data
May 14, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.
- Kimberly Coates
May 14, 2019, San Diego, Calif.
- Chief Analytics Officers & Influencers, Spring
May 15, 2019, San Diego, Calif.
- 2019 Marketing Analytics Conference ? Atlanta, GA ? May 15 – 16, 2019
May 15, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Shutterstock