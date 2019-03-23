10 Great Examples of Unboxing Videos to Mimic for your Own Products

Unboxing videos are a very specific genre on YouTube. These are just what the name implies — people opening products up and talking about what they’re doing and seeing. For small businesses, this specific corner of YouTube is important. Statista reports the video platform has 1.5 billion users around the globe. That number is expected to rise to 1.86 billion by 2021.

Examples of Unboxing Videos

Check out these 10 great examples of unboxing videos for small businesses that are great samples for your own online marketing efforts.

Petite ‘n Pretty PR MAKEUP

It’s important to make sure that you’re using a good camera for any unboxing video like in this example. The iPhone camera has come a long way. Still you might want to consider investing in a camcorder that keeps pace with UHD/4K video and other advancements.

Nike Adapt BB – Futuristic Self Lacing Sneakers

This video makes our unboxing list because it has a nice clean backdrop. People don’t want to watch an unboxing video from a messy desk or cluttered room. Use a professional backdrop for your video instead to add quality to your video production.

Calia Hair Care

Being personable and approachable helps to add to the popularity of any unboxing video. Being authentic is infectious. It’s important to be genuine. If you have someone who’s playing a part, viewers will see through their fake energy about your goods and services.

Hot Toys Spider-man Homecoming Spider-man Sixth Scale Figure

We’ve already mentioned that a good camera is important to a good unboxing video. It’s also critical to make sure that you use a good mic like in this example. There is no need to spend a bundle of money to pump your sound up to a professional level.

LEGO City 60200 Capital City Construction Toy

The product might be simple enough that you can demonstrate it just using visuals like in this example. If that’s the case, having a soundtrack in the background always adds to the entertainment value of your unboxing video. Just remember to pick an appropriate score. The light happy tune they’re using here works. Something heavy or dark wouldn’t fit.

The Top 10 Sneakers Of 2018

If you’re looking for an excellent marketing technique for your unboxing videos, take a page from this one and develop some kind of relevant list. It doesn’t need to be a top 10 for the whole year. It can be something like “5 easy ways our product does the job.” However you decide to use these lists, they attract viewers.

Funniest Unboxing Fails and Hilarious Moments

This one kind of breaks with our previous tip about having a nice tidy background, but it works because it uses humor. The whole idea behind any unboxing video is about entertaining and informing. Funny sells. If you don’t believe that, just take a look at the views this unboxing video got.

Crayola Melt N Mold Factory Crayon Maker Play Kit!

Enthusiasm. That’s the one word that makes this video stand out. For small business, you want to get the most out of these and have someone who really gets behind your goods and services upfront.

HUGE UNBOXING HAUL! *New/Favorite Makeup & Clothes*

This video was included since it highlights a huge haul that’s a popular trend. There are other trends that work well to like making ‘sent me’ unboxing videos.

Segway Shoes!!! Segway Drift W1

Finally, this video was included because all of the shots here are stable. It’s important to make sure your unboxing video isn’t jerky even when there’s action involved. There’s a few different techniques you can use like holding the camera close to your chest or placing it on a chair or table.