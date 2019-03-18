What is a Website Privacy Policy and How Do You Create One for your Online Business?

Privacy policies have become essential for every business website. They give your customers peace of mind. They let them know exactly how and why you collect and use their personal information. And they’re actually required by law in most countries and states.

What is a Website Privacy Policy?

A privacy policy includes a text section of your website that tells visitors and customers exactly what data you collect from them. And it explains how you use it. So how can you go about creating one of these for your small business website? Check out these essential tips and tools you’ll need to get started.

Website Privacy Policy Example

But consider this before you create your own privacy policy? You may want to see what one looks like before writing one of your own. Most privacy policies include a few key sections. These include information collection practices and how that information is shared or used. They also include details about how users can control the use of their information. And they incorporate cybersecurity or cookie policies.

Your website privacy policy may vary depending on how you use customer data. But check out this basic example. And you can see what a simple privacy policy might look like:

What Information We Collect and Use We collect and access information that you provide voluntarily. And we alone own this information. We will not sell or rent it to any third party. We only use your information as a means for contacting you directly. Or we may use it to delivering products and services. We may also use it to better tailor offers to you in the future. We may use your information to contact you in the future with special offers or updates to our privacy policy. However, you possess the option to opt-out or unsubscribe from this communication at any time. How to Access and Control Your Information You can also opt-out of our communication system at any time. Simply contact us via phone or email. Contact us to find out what information we have collected from you. Then change your personal data. Or you can ask us to delete your information from our database. You can also express other concerns. Security and Cookies We use cookies to collect information about visitors so we can better tailor offers on our website to your preferences. You have the option to block access at any time. Any section of our website that collects sensitive information, such as payment details, is encrypted for your protection. We also take steps to protect your information offline. Only employees that need your information for payment verification purposes are able to access it. If you have concerns about this policy, contact us via phone or email.

Website Privacy Policy Generators

Of course, your privacy policy should look a bit different than that example based on your specific data collection and use. To create a description that is suited to your specific business, you might consider using a generator. Here are a few of the options.

TermsFeed. TermsFeed offers a wide array of policies for everything from websites to mobile apps and even SaaS platforms. You can select the one that most closely describes your business and make sure it complies with all the relevant laws.

Shopify. Shopify offers an option that's made for ecommerce sites. If you sell on the platform or have your own product based site, you simply fill in a few details and come out with a compliant policy. You don't even need a Shopify account to use it.

Website Privacy Policy Templates

You might also consider using a privacy policy template. This allows you to simply fill in blanks or customize parts of an existing text. It’s important to find one that’s relevant to your business and compliant with all of the necessary privacy laws that relate to your business. Here are a few to consider.

Upcounsel. Upcounsel is a legal services provider that offers a fill-in-the-blank option for websites that use user-generated content. The site also goes into detail about what is required in a privacy policy and why every business needs one.

Better Business Bureau. The Better Business Bureau offers a fairly general sample that you can edit to suit the needs of your specific business.

Legal Templates. Legal Templates offers a free and fairly lengthy privacy policy template. The site also includes some insights about customizing your own policy and making it work for your business.

Website Privacy Policy Updates

You should look over your privacy policy at least once per year or whenever you change your data collection or sharing practices. It’s also essential for you to update your policies whenever there’s a major change to a privacy law that affects your business.

For example, when the General Data Protection Regulation was implemented in 2018 for all businesses that collect data from customers in across the EU. This meant that every business that operated within the EU or with customers from the EU during that time frame needed to update their policies to comply with the new law.