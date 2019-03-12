Enter for a Chance to Win a Free Pass or Discount to Zoholics

Imagine attending an event where you can connect with experts in one of the most innovative small business software packages around. Zoholics occurs April 9 through 11, 2019 in August, TX.

Zoho’s annual user’s conference puts small business owners in the same room with the staff behind the software. You’ll get face-to-face time with the Zoho team. And those in attendance also get hands on training with support staff.

Now imagine attending this event absolutely FREE! You don’t need an imagination for this one, however.

Zoho has provided BizSugar with four free tickets and twenty 75% off discounts to their annual user conference, Zoholics. Enter for your chance to win here:

Zoholics Discount Codes and Free Passes Giveaway



Get Free and Discount Tickets for Zoholics

That’s right! Enter above and you’ll get the opportunity to win one of four free tickets to the event. Or win one of twenty 75% discounts to the conference.

Participants must enter by March 21, 2019 at Midnight PST to be considered. A random drawing March 22, 2019 will determine the winners.

Zoho predicts this year’s event will be bigger than ever. The company announces expanding the scope of the conference. This includes information on more than 40 of Zoho’s apps.

But it also means more keynotes, more breakout sessions and more one-on-one opportunities to meet with Zoho staff.

The conference also provides the opportunity to network and chat with representatives for businesses of all sizes. Many of these businesses, like yours, are already using the Zoho platform to grow their companies as never before.

Small Business Tends’ sister site BizSugar uses Zoho Connect for its BizSugar Mastermind Community. The main BizSugar site uses Zoho Sites as its foundation.

What Will You Get from Zoholics 2019?

Featured speakers at the event include Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu. Founder and managing principal at the 56 Group Paul Greenberg will also speak. And those attending will also hear from founder and CEO of Small Business Trends Anita Campbell among many others.

Items on the agenda include keynotes on Zoho One and customer experience and marketing in the digital world. The first of the event will also feature presentations on Data, Trust and Compliance and understanding Zoho’s culture, technology and people.

Breakout sessions will cover topics ranging from email as your effective marketing channel to building advanced custom apps for your business.

Obviously, your small business team can’t afford to miss this event. Be sure to enter by midnight PST March 21, 2019 for your chance to win four free tickets and twenty 75% off discounts to Zoholics April 9 through 11, 2019 in August, TX.

