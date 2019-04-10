10 Strategic Tips to Help You Earn More Income from Your Business Online

Today’s businesses have so many opportunities to earn an income online. Whether you use your website, social media or platforms like YouTube, it’s important to have a strategy to help you optimize your revenue. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help you do just that.

Increase Website Earnings through Ads

Some businesses see their website simply as a tool. But your site can actually be a major source of income for your business. Ezoic recently shared this video that includes insights from Small Business Trends publisher Anita Campbell about increasing website earnings.

Earn Money on YouTube

You probably know that YouTube has an advertising program that allows popular video creators to earn some revenue. However, earning an income from the platform can take a lot of work. In this post, Richard Franklin of The Money Guy goes over some of the details and other ways you can supplement your YouTube earnings.

Find the Right Number of Follow Up Emails

If you do any selling via email, following up is essential. But how many sales emails should you send to customers before giving up? Cody Slingerland offers some insights in this Nutshell post, along with tips from various industry experts.

Set Social Media Goals That Generate Leads

Your social media strategy should always revolve around finding actual customers for your business. To set goals that actually generate leads and help your business grow, read this Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Power Omnichannel Marketing Efforts with Content

To sell as much as possible online, you probably need to use more than one platform or channel. If you’re going to enact an omnichannel marketing strategy, you may want to consider what type of content will support your goals. Diana Adjadj elaborates in this Wigzo post.

Integrate Voice Search into Your Marketing Strategy

Potential customers often search for what they’re looking to buy online, which is why search marketing is so important for your bottom line. But today, voice search is really disrupting the landscape. If you want to continue selling to customers online, here are some tips from Nick Nelson of TopRank Marketing for baking voice search into your online marketing strategy.

Refine Your Amazon Advertising Strategy

Amazon has such a large built-in customer base that it makes sense for ecommerce businesses to at least consider using it to reach customers. It can also be a powerful place to advertise your products. Learn more about creating a successful strategy in this Marketing Land post by Himanshu Jain.

Follow These Affiliate Marketers Online

Affiliate marketing offers a simple way for online businesses to increase their earnings. In order to make the most of this strategy, you need to learn from the experts. This Search Engine Journal post by Julia McCoy includes some industry experts to follow.

Convert Social Media Followers into Customers

Some businesses spend a lot of time focusing on gaining social media followers. But those followers can only help your bottom line if you can turn them into customers. In this Social Media HQ post, Shariq Toor details how you can convert followers into paying customers for your business.

Try These Underrated Social Media Platforms

If you want to find really targeted leads on social media, it may help you to use some platforms that aren’t as prominent as Facebook and Twitter. Beatrice McGraw goes over some overlooked social media platforms you could try in this Pixel Productions post. And the BizSugar community offered thoughts on the post here.

